Louie Anderson, comedian and actor of Coming to America, dies of cancer at 68
Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning comedian and Coming to America actor, died Friday at the age of 68.
the Baskets star and family quarrel the host was battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the United States and was hospitalized in Las Vegas earlier this week. On Friday, his publicist announcement his death.
A representative for Anderson, who was known for his stand-up comedy but also worked in film and television, has yet to respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.
FX, the network on which Baskets aired from 2016 to 2019, released a statement saying, “We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson. For four wonderful seasons, Louie has honored us and the fans of Baskets with a brave performance as Christine Baskets, for which he was rightfully recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his genius as an artist. He really cared about his craft and was a true professional in every way. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and his Baskets family Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all cast and crew. He will be missed by all of us, but he will never be forgotten and will always make us smile.”
Anderson was from humble beginnings. Born in Minnesota, the 10th of 11 children, he grew up poor with an alcoholic father. In 1984, he made his network television debut doing stand-up on by Johnny Carson Tonight’s show. During this set he used his weight as a punchline something he did throughout his career.
Anderson then starred in his own solo comedy specials, the most recent being in 2018 Louie Anderson: big underwear and headlining comedy tours.
After his Tonight’s show debut, Anderson narrowly missed out on the lead role in Perfect strangers appearing in the 1985 pilot but replaced by Mark Linn-Baker on the show, but he continued to find success elsewhere.
In 1986, he appeared in the singing telegram scene of Ferris Buller then in 1988 was a McDowell fast food employee alongside Eddie Murphy in Coming to America, back for the 2021 sequel. He also starred in 1988 The bad guys.
Anderson’s childhood provided material for his 1990s Fox animated series Life with Louie, for which he won two Daytime Emmys. He also won a Primetime Emmy in 2016 for his performance in FX’s Baskets. He played Christine Baskets, the mother of twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. He also created and performed in the short-lived The Louie Show for CBS.
Anderson has also had success with game shows. He hosted family quarrel from 1999 to 2002 and appeared on many others, including numerous episodes of Hollywood Squares, Hollywood’s New Squares, weakest link and others.
He has also written books based on his family life, including The F Word: How to Survive Your Family, Dear Dad: Letters from a Grown Child and Hey Mom: Stories for my mother, but you can also read them.
The star had health issues, including a heart condition that required two operations in 2003.
During the pandemic, he lost more than 40 pounds and weighed 340. He planned to continue, he said, noting a goal weight of 275.
It is not known when he was diagnosed with cancer. Following the announcement of his hospitalization, fellow comedian Pauly Shore shared on Twitter Thursday that his family and friends watched over his hospital bedside. Shore said he went to say goodbye.
Here are some of the tributes on social media following news of his death:
