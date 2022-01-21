And just like that shows the problem of South Asian diversity in Hollywood Quartz

The uproar around Carrie Bradshaws sarilehenga mixup has taken on a life of its own on the internet. Some are mad that she doesn’t know the difference between the two Indian clothes. Others were puzzled by her floral mohawk. The episodes exchange around cultural appropriation and talk about arranged marriage has only added to the noise, but many people are unimpressed with what they see as lazy writing and an oversimplification of desi culture.

It’s not like white people in Hollywood, some infamous deaf of ears on race and culture, are entirely responsible either. One of the episode’s four writers was a South Asian woman, Rachna Fruchbom of Fresh off the boat notoriety.

But the show about four straight, white, privileged women, which has often been on the wrong side of diversity and is desperately trying to recoverwas never going to succeed.

Sex and the City is not a champion of diversity

sex and the city was a prime example of camp tone and suddenly placing those expectations of authenticity and almost ethnographic storytelling felt like a mismatch between audience expectations and actual storytelling, Rajiv Menon, a writer and producer based in Los Angeles, Quartz told . My biggest concern is that representation has become an amorphous buzzword that is more of a marker of the presence or absence of South Asians on screen, as opposed to a more qualitative understanding of them.

Of course, it would have been nice if Carrie called a lehenga a lehenga and didn’t need to be taught about Diwali in my 50s (after living and work as a writer in a city that has several major Diwali events each year), but that would not have solved the problem of symbolism. What Hollywood needs are fleshed-out characters and stories, and varied perspectives on the South Asian experience, not just outfits and festivals.

Fortunately, these stories happen. Unfortunately, they are not as diverse as they should be.

Open Doors by Mindy Kaling

South Asian stories have become more common and the Offices Mindy Kaling played an important role in this. As bimbo Kelly Kapoor on the sitcom, she had nothing to do with the usual ambitious and corny characters starring South Asian women. His broadcasts opened a window into the lives of a wide range of American Indians, who had previously been entirely absent from American screens.

Law student Priyadarshini Das, 27, a second-generation immigrant raised in California, spotted in Kalings I have neverThe way she prays to God in the first episode is honestly exactly how I pray if and when I do and the Aunt dynamic was very precise, says Dasand The sex life of college girls.

In the latter, Native American parents discover that their daughter is secretly pursuing comedy, and while the father is disappointed, the mother supports him. It’s a refreshing approach because that’s how I think a lot of Indian parents are really like here in the United States rather than the crazy strict mentality reserved for doctors, she says, referring to the stereotype that South Asian parents force their children to go to medical school.

Some viewers were put off by the tired ethnic stereotypes and bad indian accentsthrough his shows, but this don’t make them wrong. I think Mindy Kaling deliberately writes Indian characters as a bit of a cringe because growing up in two cultures and going through puberty in a time when turmeric lattes and hair oils weren’t cool was, in fact, often cringe teeth, adds Das.

But perhaps it is no longer necessary to perpetuate a singular, dated and often caricatured experience of second largest immigrant group in the USA. Kaling, who admits putting a lot of herself in I have neverprotagonist Devi, sets the show in 2020, decades after growing up. And some things are exaggerated, even for television. No Ganesh Puja, an auspicious Hindu festival, is kicked off with a sequence of Bollywood songs and dances.

Kaling doesn’t have to be the UN of shows but she has the power to do more. When you have this platform, you can show a multitude of experiences, but she chooses one throughout her work, says Neeraj Jain, director of photography and producer. For South Asians to be normalized, accepted, and understood, you need to capture a wide range of stories.

Of course, the burden does not fall on a single woman. Studios and networks need to do more to cultivate talent pool, says Los Angeles-based actor Sharayu Mahale. It’s one thing to hope another behemoth like Mindy Kaling finds its way, and quite another to actively put money into a pipeline that cultivates that talent and funds those ideas.

Who understands South Asian storytelling well? (Spoiler alert: Riz Ahmed)

Culture cannot be treated as static, says Menon, who holds a doctorate in South Asian media and entertainment from New York University. It goes very fast and being able to show changes is often at odds with the quest for authenticity. When looking for an authentic representation, we are often digging into something from the past.

In addition to becoming more contemporary, there is an urgent need to stop treating South Asian characters as ethnographic subjects or pure representatives of their culture, as opposed to the layered richness that is often assumed of white characters. No one is sitting around really evaluating white characters and how they represent the white community, Menon adds. They are considered universal human beings and we need to extend this grace to our community as well.

For this to happen, diversity must go beyond the numbers game.

It is not enough to have 10 South Asian writers. It’s important to have 10 South Asian people with different experiences in the United States, says Jain. Without the nuanced conversation, Jain worries that people are taking advantage of this movement toward diversity and representation by trying to tell stories that aren’t their own, that they don’t already understand or don’t understand. haven’t done enough to understand.

Jain and Menon cited British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed as a good example of someone who is often successful. It reflects on what the diaspora looks like, not just in terms of literal history, but also in terms of form and aesthetics, Menon says. Both make a similar point: Ahmed trusts his 21st century audience.

For example, in Ahmeds 2020 film Mogul Mowgli, there is a certain level of intelligence assumed when the characters switch seamlessly between Urdu and English, and a many is referenced neutrally, says Jain. They have a lot of cultural elements that are completely unexplained but this is not amany. It’s about storytelling and emotion, and anyone can relate to that.

A lot of spelling happens for a Western audience, so it comes down to sprinkling in what’s exotic or cool or different, says Jain. But how much of the western world are we spelling out for an international audience?