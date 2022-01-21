Entertainment
The latest target of the TikTok mob might not deserve its wrath.
West Elm Caleb ceased to be a person. He’s no longer a tall man with a mustache who was accused of being a toxic serial dater by a group of women in New York. Instead, the power of TikToks’ incredibly specific algorithm has turned him into a spectacle and a symbol: a stand-in for all the shitty men who have genuinely and truly hurt the women they’ve dated over the years. year. The fact is, however, that one person cannot and should not bear the brunt of shame for the behavior of an entire group. But it’s a nuance that social media mechanisms are not designed to recognize.
The whole event is built on a case of mistaken identity, a metaphor that is perhaps almost too much on the nose. Last week, a New York-based jewelry designer and influencer named Mimi Shou posted a TikTok short and sweet about being ghosted by a man named Caleb. That Caleb is not the infamous West Elm Caleb but West Elm Caleb has been invoked in the comments section by other women so many times that he has become like beetle juice. Say his name enough, and there was or at least there would be another woman saying, I went out with him, and he did those things to me too. (West Elm Caleb works for West Elm, hence his nickname.) Shou then posted a follow-up TikTok about West Elm Caleb, as a warning to other women. Shortly after, fellow TikTok creator Kate Glavan posted a video saying he went on a date with West Elm version Calebthe the same day he woke up in bed with another woman. More and more women began to join the TikTok choir by telling similar anecdotes about this man. Stories of ghosts and love bombs, a term for being overly affectionate in a way that was ultimately dishonest, began to crop up in handfuls. Just like that, TikTok had deployed a real life John Tucker must die reboot, a movie that’s almost certainly already in the works after this week.
If you’ve ever dated the apps, you’ll know that these aren’t truly unique experiences. That doesn’t make them any less hot, but this behavior is straight out of a modern dating manual. (It just seems here to portray me as someone who has been both the ghost and the ghost. I’m not proud of that, but it’s the reality.) West Elm Caleb’s story, however, goes by from a story of a bad date to something darker when two women on TikTok allege that Caleb sent them unsolicited photos of his penis. Receiving an unsolicited dick pic is not pleasant, to say the least. If you haven’t experienced the specific horror of having digital genitalia that you didn’t ask to see grown before your eyes, I’m happy for you. As a female internet journalist and, frankly, as a woman who owns a cell phone, I am no stranger to how these images are used to make a person feel helpless.
I’ve thought a lot about all this and I really don’t know what punishment I would like to see given to the people who did this to me. His disgusting behavior, but the question of what would truly constitute justice in these situations seems to have to be personal and specific. Instead, a man known to most of us as West Elm Caleb is being tried by a jury from across the internet.
The hashtag racked up nearly 30 million views in just a few days. Caleb’s personal information from his hometown to where he currently lives has been leaked onto the internet. At least one woman on TikTok claimed to have tracked him down to a COVID test line. I can’t say for sure, but knowing what I know on the internet, I’d bet a decent bet that emails and phone calls were made to both her employer and her mother about her alleged bad shares. We find ourselves in a situation where the scale of the reaction greatly exceeds that of the catalytic behavior. I wish there was a space to say that someone who is not a public figure, just a guy can be guilty of incredibly shitty behavior and not deserve global public shaming where it would not be received as a defense of behavior, Kate Lindsay wrote in her newsletter, Embedded, Thursday. I also find myself looking for this space.
Having a black and white opinion on what kind of punishment is warranted in this situation would make it easier for me here, of course. A specific group of people on the internet would support me, and another group would think I was dead wrong. But what’s happening with the West Elm Caleb saga doesn’t so easily fit into a punitive category. Instead, it sits somewhere in between: if a person who has been accused of doing bad things never gets a chance to grow up and stop doing bad things, what good is that to us? -he ? And on the other hand, if a person who is accused of doing bad things is never held accountable, how are we going to, socially, transition to a place where people stop doing those things altogether?
Offering anecdotes about people sending me unwanted dick pics feels like a weak attempt to signal that you should listen to me because I’ve had an experience, like I’m subconsciously trying to protect myself from the same internet piling that Caleb is currently experiencing. Anyone who spends a good portion of their days online knows that a crowd is always looming, after all. The desire for protection is really what the West Elm Caleb set was always meant to be anyway, the women keeping other women, and themselves, safe from bad actors and actions. Caleb getting his reward for all he’s done to these women has always been, at best, a second-tier goal. In this way, the West Elm Caleb TikTok community fell into the same trap that ensnared many whisper networks of the past. The so-called Shitty Media Men List, which circulated among women in the New York media industry in 2017, was originally intended as a playbook, noting which men in the business to avoid and why. Once the list is made public, the alt right twisted it until it was totally useless for the very women it was designed for. Lulu, a 2013 dating app where women could leave ratings and reviews of men they dated, soon became a complete cesspool.
After posting his video about Caleb on TikTok, Kate Pearce told Slate there are only half a dozen videos of him. At that point, I really felt like sharing her story on the platform was a way to connect with women who had shared the same experience and not to encourage people to raise their pitchforks and leave. looking for him. The end goal, ideally, was to lead other New York women to the pass. (Pearce, who says she received two unsolicited photos, said she was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the response and backlash not only against Caleb, but also against her personally. However, she doesn’t think that he should lose his job.) happened after six videos became 600 became 6000 is that the community grew beyond the confines of a group of people who actually needed be involved far beyond the select group of women Caleb had actually dated. The West Elm Caleb community now consists of everyone in the world, whether they know it or not, many of whom feed off of internet drama without regard to the very real people who play it. (TikTok itself tweeted and later deleted a joke using the West Elm Caleb hashtag.) Only this small group of women have a say in what Caleb deserves or doesn’t deserve. That power has been taken away from them, once again.
Sources
2/ https://slate.com/culture/2022/01/west-elm-caleb-tiktok-explained.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022