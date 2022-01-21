The latest target of the TikTok mob might not deserve its wrath.

West Elm Caleb ceased to be a person. He’s no longer a tall man with a mustache who was accused of being a toxic serial dater by a group of women in New York. Instead, the power of TikToks’ incredibly specific algorithm has turned him into a spectacle and a symbol: a stand-in for all the shitty men who have genuinely and truly hurt the women they’ve dated over the years. year. The fact is, however, that one person cannot and should not bear the brunt of shame for the behavior of an entire group. But it’s a nuance that social media mechanisms are not designed to recognize.

The whole event is built on a case of mistaken identity, a metaphor that is perhaps almost too much on the nose. Last week, a New York-based jewelry designer and influencer named Mimi Shou posted a TikTok short and sweet about being ghosted by a man named Caleb. That Caleb is not the infamous West Elm Caleb but West Elm Caleb has been invoked in the comments section by other women so many times that he has become like beetle juice. Say his name enough, and there was or at least there would be another woman saying, I went out with him, and he did those things to me too. (West Elm Caleb works for West Elm, hence his nickname.) Shou then posted a follow-up TikTok about West Elm Caleb, as a warning to other women. Shortly after, fellow TikTok creator Kate Glavan posted a video saying he went on a date with West Elm version Calebthe the same day he woke up in bed with another woman. More and more women began to join the TikTok choir by telling similar anecdotes about this man. Stories of ghosts and love bombs, a term for being overly affectionate in a way that was ultimately dishonest, began to crop up in handfuls. Just like that, TikTok had deployed a real life John Tucker must die reboot, a movie that’s almost certainly already in the works after this week.

If you’ve ever dated the apps, you’ll know that these aren’t truly unique experiences. That doesn’t make them any less hot, but this behavior is straight out of a modern dating manual. (It just seems here to portray me as someone who has been both the ghost and the ghost. I’m not proud of that, but it’s the reality.) West Elm Caleb’s story, however, goes by from a story of a bad date to something darker when two women on TikTok allege that Caleb sent them unsolicited photos of his penis. Receiving an unsolicited dick pic is not pleasant, to say the least. If you haven’t experienced the specific horror of having digital genitalia that you didn’t ask to see grown before your eyes, I’m happy for you. As a female internet journalist and, frankly, as a woman who owns a cell phone, I am no stranger to how these images are used to make a person feel helpless.

I’ve thought a lot about all this and I really don’t know what punishment I would like to see given to the people who did this to me. His disgusting behavior, but the question of what would truly constitute justice in these situations seems to have to be personal and specific. Instead, a man known to most of us as West Elm Caleb is being tried by a jury from across the internet.

The hashtag racked up nearly 30 million views in just a few days. Caleb’s personal information from his hometown to where he currently lives has been leaked onto the internet. At least one woman on TikTok claimed to have tracked him down to a COVID test line. I can’t say for sure, but knowing what I know on the internet, I’d bet a decent bet that emails and phone calls were made to both her employer and her mother about her alleged bad shares. We find ourselves in a situation where the scale of the reaction greatly exceeds that of the catalytic behavior. I wish there was a space to say that someone who is not a public figure, just a guy can be guilty of incredibly shitty behavior and not deserve global public shaming where it would not be received as a defense of behavior, Kate Lindsay wrote in her newsletter, Embedded, Thursday. I also find myself looking for this space.

Having a black and white opinion on what kind of punishment is warranted in this situation would make it easier for me here, of course. A specific group of people on the internet would support me, and another group would think I was dead wrong. But what’s happening with the West Elm Caleb saga doesn’t so easily fit into a punitive category. Instead, it sits somewhere in between: if a person who has been accused of doing bad things never gets a chance to grow up and stop doing bad things, what good is that to us? -he ? And on the other hand, if a person who is accused of doing bad things is never held accountable, how are we going to, socially, transition to a place where people stop doing those things altogether?

Offering anecdotes about people sending me unwanted dick pics feels like a weak attempt to signal that you should listen to me because I’ve had an experience, like I’m subconsciously trying to protect myself from the same internet piling that Caleb is currently experiencing. Anyone who spends a good portion of their days online knows that a crowd is always looming, after all. The desire for protection is really what the West Elm Caleb set was always meant to be anyway, the women keeping other women, and themselves, safe from bad actors and actions. Caleb getting his reward for all he’s done to these women has always been, at best, a second-tier goal. In this way, the West Elm Caleb TikTok community fell into the same trap that ensnared many whisper networks of the past. The so-called Shitty Media Men List, which circulated among women in the New York media industry in 2017, was originally intended as a playbook, noting which men in the business to avoid and why. Once the list is made public, the alt right twisted it until it was totally useless for the very women it was designed for. Lulu, a 2013 dating app where women could leave ratings and reviews of men they dated, soon became a complete cesspool.

After posting his video about Caleb on TikTok, Kate Pearce told Slate there are only half a dozen videos of him. At that point, I really felt like sharing her story on the platform was a way to connect with women who had shared the same experience and not to encourage people to raise their pitchforks and leave. looking for him. The end goal, ideally, was to lead other New York women to the pass. (Pearce, who says she received two unsolicited photos, said she was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the response and backlash not only against Caleb, but also against her personally. However, she doesn’t think that he should lose his job.) happened after six videos became 600 became 6000 is that the community grew beyond the confines of a group of people who actually needed be involved far beyond the select group of women Caleb had actually dated. The West Elm Caleb community now consists of everyone in the world, whether they know it or not, many of whom feed off of internet drama without regard to the very real people who play it. (TikTok itself tweeted and later deleted a joke using the West Elm Caleb hashtag.) Only this small group of women have a say in what Caleb deserves or doesn’t deserve. That power has been taken away from them, once again.