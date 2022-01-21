Strong cast, plot lacking

We DO NOT have a sequel, prequel or reboot this week!!!! I know I’m shocked too. Unfortunately, there were no “new” releases this week, but this movie was released the first week of January. I didn’t know much about this movie but the title intrigued me. As I love all things history, I read about the “355” and the truth behind it.

Historically, “Agent 355” was the code name for one of the first female spies in American history. The identity of this person was/is unknown, but it was during the American Revolution and was part of the Culper Ring. I strongly encourage you to read more about this story…on another note. Can we have a movie about her??? It’s no secret that the past few weeks have been pretty lackluster in terms of what we’ve been watching. I know some BIG movies are on the horizon, but I hope for my co-pilot’s sake that this one is better than the last ones. Would we get another movie below average or MAYBE we break 3 stars???

On the movie.

We open in Bogotá, Colombia, and see what looks like a mansion sting…a drug bust? There is a military crew member and he or she has their face covered. The camera lingers on them. Obviously, this person will be important. We then see the criminal masterminds inside the mansion and realize it’s not drug dealing or a bust, but a

new piece of technology that can control ALL other technologies. A little far-fetched, but we see the pirate shoot down a plane and cut off power to all of Bogotá. It’s the real deal, and a lot of people want it. A shootout takes place, but it’s generic and cookie-cutter like we’ve seen so many times. We then see the man in the mask. His name is Luis Rojas (Ramírez) who runs away with the device and now wants to broker a deal.

We then move on to the United States and meet our main heroine Mason “Mace” Brown (Chastain) who works for the CIA and is associated with her “best friend” Nick Fowler (Stan… the Winter Solder from the Marvel movies.) Nick is in love from her but she immediately puts it in the friendly zone and then things change… They are tasked with recovering the device and paying the ransom of 3 million dollars to Rojas (Ramírez) A small sum for such a powerful device.

Of course, things are going as planned. We see another BND (German agency) agent miss his deposit and chaos ensues. You think BND agent Marie Schmidt (Kruger) is a bad guy but without giving any more history we see a team from different agencies (CIA, MI6, DNI, MSS and BND) trying to track down this device and save the world.

Here’s what works….THE CAST. I was pleasantly surprised by each character and the team that was created. Each woman adds a different layer to the “355” group and I thought the casting was impeccable. Even the bad guys work. Surprisingly. The action sequences all have a nice pace and keep you on the edge of your seat and the sets were beautiful. It looks like the movie was shot on location, so the countries you see are not on green screen (mostly.) So do we get a 4 or 5 star movie??? No

As strong as the cast is, the plot is lacking. They attempt to find and lose the “Holy Grail” device countless times. I feel like it’s so the team can just go to another country. There are twists, but I have the impression that you expected it. (I’m told I guess Bethany’s movies…maybe) The ending seems to drag and doesn’t know how to end, which makes it a bit awkward, but the acting and action scenes really work. You can do much worse with two hours at the movies. Check it out and watch it on the BIG SCREEN! Maybe we will exceed 3 stars next week…..3 stars out of 5