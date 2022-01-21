Entertainment
Strong cast, plot lacking
We DO NOT have a sequel, prequel or reboot this week!!!! I know I’m shocked too. Unfortunately, there were no “new” releases this week, but this movie was released the first week of January. I didn’t know much about this movie but the title intrigued me. As I love all things history, I read about the “355” and the truth behind it.
Historically, “Agent 355” was the code name for one of the first female spies in American history. The identity of this person was/is unknown, but it was during the American Revolution and was part of the Culper Ring. I strongly encourage you to read more about this story…on another note. Can we have a movie about her??? It’s no secret that the past few weeks have been pretty lackluster in terms of what we’ve been watching. I know some BIG movies are on the horizon, but I hope for my co-pilot’s sake that this one is better than the last ones. Would we get another movie below average or MAYBE we break 3 stars???
On the movie.
We open in Bogotá, Colombia, and see what looks like a mansion sting…a drug bust? There is a military crew member and he or she has their face covered. The camera lingers on them. Obviously, this person will be important. We then see the criminal masterminds inside the mansion and realize it’s not drug dealing or a bust, but a
new piece of technology that can control ALL other technologies. A little far-fetched, but we see the pirate shoot down a plane and cut off power to all of Bogotá. It’s the real deal, and a lot of people want it. A shootout takes place, but it’s generic and cookie-cutter like we’ve seen so many times. We then see the man in the mask. His name is Luis Rojas (Ramírez) who runs away with the device and now wants to broker a deal.
We then move on to the United States and meet our main heroine Mason “Mace” Brown (Chastain) who works for the CIA and is associated with her “best friend” Nick Fowler (Stan… the Winter Solder from the Marvel movies.) Nick is in love from her but she immediately puts it in the friendly zone and then things change… They are tasked with recovering the device and paying the ransom of 3 million dollars to Rojas (Ramírez) A small sum for such a powerful device.
Of course, things are going as planned. We see another BND (German agency) agent miss his deposit and chaos ensues. You think BND agent Marie Schmidt (Kruger) is a bad guy but without giving any more history we see a team from different agencies (CIA, MI6, DNI, MSS and BND) trying to track down this device and save the world.
Here’s what works….THE CAST. I was pleasantly surprised by each character and the team that was created. Each woman adds a different layer to the “355” group and I thought the casting was impeccable. Even the bad guys work. Surprisingly. The action sequences all have a nice pace and keep you on the edge of your seat and the sets were beautiful. It looks like the movie was shot on location, so the countries you see are not on green screen (mostly.) So do we get a 4 or 5 star movie??? No
As strong as the cast is, the plot is lacking. They attempt to find and lose the “Holy Grail” device countless times. I feel like it’s so the team can just go to another country. There are twists, but I have the impression that you expected it. (I’m told I guess Bethany’s movies…maybe) The ending seems to drag and doesn’t know how to end, which makes it a bit awkward, but the acting and action scenes really work. You can do much worse with two hours at the movies. Check it out and watch it on the BIG SCREEN! Maybe we will exceed 3 stars next week…..3 stars out of 5
Sources
2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/features/entertainment/71546/strong-cast-plot-is-lacking
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022