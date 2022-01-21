Meat Loaf, Grammy-winning American singer and actor, dies at 74 : NPR





Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for Bat out of hell, one of the best-selling albums of all time. He also appeared in more than 65 films, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show.





DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST: Meat Loaf, the Grammy-winning American singer and actor, has died. He was 74 years old. TO MARTINEZ, HOST: Meat Loaf’s 1977 debut album, “Bat Out Of Hell,” is still one of the best-selling albums of all time. (MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION) MARTINEZ: Meat Loaf spoke to Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon in 2010. (SOUND CLIP FROM NPR ARCHIVED BROADCAST) SCOTT SIMON: Am I calling you Mr. Loaf? MEATLOAF: Meat. SIMON: (Laughs) Meat. Mr. Meat. MEATLOAF: Yeah. ELLIOTT: Real name Michael Lee Aday. Meat Loaf was known for his lyrical rock albums with songs like “Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through” and “Paradise By The Dashboard Light”. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “PARADISE BY THE DASHBOARD LIGHT”) MEAT LOAF: (singing) Well, I remember every little thing like it happened yesterday. Parking by the lake, and there was no other car in sight. ELLIOTT: He described himself that way. (SOUND CLIP FROM NPR ARCHIVED BROADCAST) MEAT LOAF: Rob Cavallo, he basically summed it up for me – Meat Loaf is an actor who acts like he can sing. SIMON: (Laughs). MEATLOAF: And that’s basically who I am. I mean, that’s what I study. I build characters for each tour. ELLIOTT: In addition to a Grammy for his song “I’d Do Anything for Love,” Meat Loaf has also appeared in more than 65 films, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.” (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “I DO EVERYTHING FOR LOVE (BUT I DON’T DO THAT)”) MEAT LOAF: (singing) And I’ll do anything, my love. And you know that’s true, and it’s a fact. Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created under tight deadlines by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/21/1074667605/meat-loaf-grammy-winning-american-singer-and-actor-dies-at-74 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos