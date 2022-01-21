Jazz Legend Eleanor Collins Adds to Honors List with Unveiling of Canada Post Stamp





Even after breaking through many barriers to become known as Canada’s first lady of jazz, Eleanor Collins says it’s still “surreal” to see herself featured on a stamp. “My picture on a postage stamp? Can you repeat ? the 102-year-old jokingly asked. “You know, it’s so surreal.” The singer’s commemorative stamp was unveiled virtually Friday morning by Canada Post. Collins was celebrated by former colleagues and artists who were influenced by her work, including Nalda Callender of the National Congress of Black Women’s Foundation, filmmaker Sylvia Hamilton, and musicians Sharman King, Marcus Mosely and Wendy Solloway. Collins’ original photo that inspired the image on the stamp. (Franz Lindner/CBC) The stamp features a close-up of Collins’ face as illustrated by David Belliveau, based on a photograph by Franz Lindner, a former colleague and friend of the singer when she worked at CBC. She wears a white collared blouse and her ears are adorned with matching gemstones as she gazes to her left. A smaller figure to the side of the image shows her at the microphone, her head tilted back in the middle of the song. Collins says she was impressed with how Belliveau was able to capture her essence just by looking at the photograph. “It just took my breath away. It was so breathtaking, so striking,” she said. Revolutionary artist Born in Edmonton but now living in British Columbia, Collins began performing in the 1930s on television and radio shows across the country. She has worked with many famous musicians, including Dizzy Gillespie and Montreal jazz pianist Oscar Peterson. In 1954, Collins was part of the first interracial cast on Canadian television when she joined the CBC television program.Bamboula: A day in the West Indies. A year later, she starred inThe Eleanor Show, which made her the first woman and first black entertainer to headline their own national television series. WATCH | A look back at Eleanor Collins’ life when she turned 100: Eleanor Collins, Canada’s first lady of jazz, turns 100 At 100, Canadian jazz icon Eleanor Collins has one mantra: take it one day at a time. 3:04 Looking back on her career, Collins says music has helped bring the black community together and provided comfort during troubling times. “I see for my people it was a safe place to live, a safe place to be together because the outside world there doesn’t approve of us,” she said. Collins says her goal was never to win awards or honors, but just to be someone others could look up to. Collins is shown at his home in Surrey, British Columbia, in November 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC) This is now his message to other Canadians. “Bring your best, every day of your life,” she said. “Let history tell you what they thought they saw.” On her 95th birthday in 2014, Collins was invested into the Order of Canada for being “a civic leader and pioneer in the development of BC’s music industry.” To hear a full interview and music from Eleanor Collins, listen to Hot Air with Margaret Gallagher on Saturday, January 22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/eleanor-collins-stamp-canada-post-1.6320790 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos