Soft and magical Bollywood melodies to warm you up this winter





The Telegraph lists the top 10 evergreen charts for you



|







Posted on 22.01.22, 03:21 Tumhi dekho na (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) There are songs that stay with you even if you hear them once. Tumhi dekho na by Karan Johars Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, beautifully sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam, is one of them. On a soggy winter afternoon, this song about finding love in the most unexpected places lingers. Javed Akhtars soulful lines… Jaagi jaagi si hain, phir bhi khwaabon mein hain/ Khoyi khoyi zindagi… looks like the tenderness of the winter sun. It is a delicate and inimitable melody that never lets go. Vintage Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Kahaan hoon main (highway)



Imtiaz Ali’s Highway is a special movie filled with special songs. Almost as if enveloping the harsh and brutal realities of its protagonists Veera (Alia Bhatt) and Mahabir (Randeep Hooda), AR Rahman’s music traces the many obstacles of their journey. Kahaan hoon main finds them at the moment of mutual acceptance. The controlled interaction between the lines of Jonita Gandhi, Sochun na kya peechhey hain/Dekhun naa jo aagey hain evokes the feeling that living in the moment is what matters most. You immediately feel transported to the hills. Ay hairathe (guru)



A timeless beauty, which looks like a prayer in itself. Imagine playing this melody on a cold, cloudy day. Gulzar’s magical lines, Jinhein dekha nahin kal tak/Kahin bhi ab kok mein woh chehrein bote hain, rendered by the intimate yet playful vocals of Hariharan and Alka Yagnik, remain unforgettable. It blends beautifully into Mani Ratnam’s guru tale and hits differently when you realize the protagonists – Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – are a real-life couple. Can we ever thank AR Rahman enough? Bolna (Kapoor & Sons) This composition by Tanishk Bagchi finds Arijit Singh in one of his most relaxed and serene turns. The singer gives it his all in the beautifully written number by Dr Devender Kafir which lands so softly on the ears. A good cup of hot chocolate and this song on a winter weekend. Time can stop for a moment. Chhalka chhalka re (Saathiya)



Tired of Sara Ali Khan doing Chaka Chak in Arangi Re? No one can beat Rani Mukerji’s contagion in Chhalka chhalka re, another AR Rahman gem that has aged like fine wine. The playfulness of the chorus, the energy of the drum beats, coupled with the radiant vocals of Mahalakshmi Iyer and Richa Sharma make this song very special. Perfect for a winter wedding song! Rait zara si (Atrangi Re)



Haath mein teri khushboo hain/Khushboo se dil behla hain. A song so new and yet so irresistible. Only Rahman can bring this magic. Arijit Singh continues to reign as the voice of the doomed romantic in this effortlessly beautiful rendition, evocatively written by Irshad Kamil. The interludes, which make any Rahman song stand out from the rest, flow effortlessly. Shashaa Tirupati’s voice makes this song linger like a hot, aromatic cup of tea. Monta re (Lootera)



With its roots in baul rhythms, this Amit Trivedi-Amitabh Bhattacharya composition will tiptoe into your heart on a winter morning. In Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera, this song comes early, long before things start to go downhill. Beautifully capturing the humble beginnings of a mutual attraction, Monta re grounds them with the earthy vocals of Swanand Kirkire. Lines like Fateh kare qile saare, bhed jaaye deewarein/Prem koi sendh laage leave behind a sweet aftertaste that keeps you coming back to its beauty again and again. Zehnseeb (Hasee Toh Phasee)



Hasee Toh Phasee is a beautiful film and Vishal-Shekhar Zehnaseeb’s moving composition forms its beating heart. Zehnaseeb is an unusually sounding word meaning “my luck” in Urdu, and kudos to Amitabh Bhattacharya for bringing it into every Bolly lover’s dictionary. Chinmayi Sripada’s vocals bypass tonal and rhythmic shifts so easily that you won’t even notice it when it ends. Definitely a song to keep looping and warming up to. Bol na halke halke (Jhoom Barabar Jhoom)



Any fan of Bollywood melody will invariably have this song etched in their hearts. A true generational song, immediately recognizable among so many other creations by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with even the flute version still resplendent. Trust Gulzar to find lines like Aa neend ka sauda kare / Ik khwaab de, ik khwaab le and make it work in the Sufi voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The underrated criminal Mahalakshmi Iyer is a marvel in this playful and languorous duet. They don’t make songs like these anymore. Agar tum saath ho (Tamasha)



A haunting melody that refuses to leave you, this Rahman composition drips like honey at the end of a cold and unforgiving day. Nothing less than a meditative reflection on love and closure and everything in between, Arijit Singh imbues his parts with two different vocal registers, giving us the definitive “heartbreaking song” for this generation. Irshad Kamil’s unusual shifts from Pal bhar theher jaao to a pause in Main dhal jaati hoon teri aadaton mein continually evoke the lover’s call to freeze time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/mellow-magical-bollywood-melodies-to-warm-to-this-winter/cid/1848675 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos