Jessica Henwick shakes up Hollywood and the red carpet

You can’t put Jessica Henwick in a box. The 29-year-old performer plays, directs, writes and is at the start of an exceptionally busy year. Saving Keanu Reeves from simulating The masterix as Bugs in the franchise’s latest installment, Henwick will soon hit living rooms in the highly anticipated anime Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Then she returns to the big screen for the spy thriller The gray man against Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. After that, she leaves for Greece to take on the super rich in the sequel. Knives out. This year has been a whirlwind, she shared over the phone from Los Angeles. I don’t think I’ll be able to fully grasp the magnitude until it’s over and I’m back home.

It was at his home in Surrey, England that Henwick’s appreciation for storytelling began. Her father, Mark, is a best-selling science fiction novelist, while her grandmother is the author of several unpublished books. Through their influence, she was drawn to creative pursuits at an early age, and by the age of 12 she was performing with local theater groups and writing her own stories. Bringing characters to life has been exciting. Acting is such a beautiful form of escape, and once I started classes, I fell in love with it, says Henwick. It’s a feeling hard to describe, [but] I always knew I was meant to tell stories in one form or another; it’s in my blood.

Henwick as Bugs in The Matrix Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Henwick disappears into his personas, so much so that many will be surprised to find that the sapphire-haired cyberpunk of The matrix and game of thrones Nymeria Sand, who wields the whip, is the same person. Yet there is a force that unites the people she portrays. Even when they seem dangerous at first, Henwicks women are capable, intelligent and should not be underestimated. A transport that requires preparation. It never comes easily; there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears when you’re preparing for the action and the stunts, says Henwick. You work night and day, and the process is time-consuming. Your whole life is training and trying to build muscle, but it’s [also] a psychological thing.

Even before mastering stunt work, Henwick realized that reviving a beloved franchise after 20 years would be a challenge. Even if you haven’t seen the movie you know The matrix, it’s impossible to avoid the impact of the original, says Henwick. I loved movies growing up, but when I was approached [about the part], I said no because I didn’t feel in the right frame of mind.” At the time, Henwick was busy figuring out her future on a 40-day trek through France where she did life update. I just wanted to have a pure experience, she said. “Fortunately, when I finished, they hadn’t thrown everything away yet!

Henwick in Greta Constantine Photo: Getty Images

To embody Bugs, Henwick had to dig deep. An idealistic freedom fighter, she serves as a guide for the enhanced version of the simulation taking Neo and the audience into a dystopian future. Bugs is a welcome addition to the franchise’s lineup of iconic characters. [Bugs] is someone who rose to a position of power at a young age, so she has that bravado, says Henwick. I liked that she was confident in her knowledge and knew she had the skills to defend her position. Playing a new character takes the pressure off a bit because people don’t have expectations of my performance, and I have the freedom to do what I like with it.

This included a full-scale makeover that saw her ditching her long, dark locks for a stylized blue cut. The original plan was to shave my head entirely, says Henwick. But in the world of The matrix, which has its own connotations. Lana had the idea that only half of my head would be shaved, and the other half would be this very specific bright blue. Carrie Anne [Moss] and I had to go through those haircuts, and it was kind of emotional because she hadn’t seen herself in Trinity’s hair in so long. For me, that was a bit of a relief. I just had a huge overhaul in my [personal] life, and the hair had started to feel like baggage.

The beauty transformation intertwined with the film’s outward appearance and prompted changes in Henwick’s personal wardrobe. Normally I go for comfort and warmth, chunky cable knits, turtlenecks, huge chunky leather boots. In the winter, I can dress like a fisherman, says Henwick. When I had long hair, I leaned towards baggy clothes and masculine clothing, but once I got my haircut, I wanted to wear feminine styles. I like big suits, pieces with clean, clean lines that are made to last.

in Christopher Esber Photo: Getty Images

Quality is a must, but so is visual impact. Whether it’s a belly-revealing Christopher Esber midi dress in a unique shade of dull olive, like the one she chose for the Bulgaris Kensington Palace High Jewelry gala in October, or the suit and sweatshirt neon-infused tartan hoodie she wore as she sat front row at the Hugo Boss Milan Spring 2022 Fashion Show, Henwick is keeping things interesting. Even when she zooms in for an appearance. We’ve been doing a lot of upper body dressing lately, she says. My press tours have been mostly virtual, so I was trying to find shirts with interesting necklines or figuring out how to do something that focuses on the shoulders. My bottom half isn’t getting any love, but I still want to stay on message with clean lines and tailoring.

Although it was not full Matrix Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner cosplay, Henwick likes clothing that makes an impression. Now that I’m in my late twenties, I like to push the boundaries a bit, she says. It’s been a trip. At first, I was so embarrassed that I felt like I had to cover up when I was on the red carpet; I wouldn’t even show my legs. Now I’ve been to enough of these events to realize that the only thing that matters is that you feel good and have fun.

The strategy is working for Henwick, who ended 2021 with an epic fashion moment at the unforgettable gala. She stunned in a sheer wet-look dress by Greek designer Dimitra Pesta. The piece was from Petsas Central Saint Martins MA Graduate Collection, Wetness, a radical exploration of the female body. I just thought it was so cool when I saw it, Henwick said. [Dimitra] spent six months finding the technique to create that wet look on the fabric. She is so talented and I loved being able to wear a new brand and use this moment as an opportunity to support a young female entrepreneur.

and David Koma Photo: Getty Images

Henwick’s next big women-focused project might be her most personal. Her debut as a director, bus girl, comes out later this year. I’ve been writing stories for as long as I can remember, but the move to directing was huge, she says [So] I decided to start with something short. An intimate comedy-drama about a young Asian woman who cleans the tables of an upscale restaurant while dreaming of one day becoming a chef, bus girl is inspired by classic movies like Chung King Express.

The lessons Henwick has learned on camera inform the types of projects she wants to take on. Her goal: to break the cycle of repetitive and reductive media about women and people of color. I’ve been in the industry long enough to see how cyclical it all was. We were forced to tell the same stories about women, especially women over 40 or women from ethnic minorities, says Henwick. I told myself that I could complain about it or try to do something about it.