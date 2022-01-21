Christie’s reformats London evening sales to include Shanghai – ARTnews.com





As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional Mid-Season Nightly Modern and Contemporary Art sales in London to now include a Shanghai segment. The auction, titled ’20/21 Century Shanghai to London’ and scheduled for March 1, will kick off in the Chinese city before the action returns to the British capital, where an evening sale of surrealist art will also be held. . This is not the first time that Christie’s has held a marquee auction in multiple cities – the house first launched the relay sale format in 2020 in response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated this format at Christie’s, entitled “ONE”, has made Hong Kong a staple of its relay sales. The addition of mainland China to the March sale is crucial as it offers collectors, who have become increasingly active in recent years, an opportunity to participate in auctions usually confined to the West. “At the heart of this is our desire to introduce Western art to Asia and Asian artwork to the rest of the world,” said Giovanna Bertazzoni, vice president of Christie’s 20th/21st century department, in a statement. . The sale will also inaugurate Christie’s newly relocated Shanghai outpost, a 5,250 square foot sales and exhibition center located in the cultural center of the Bund district. Christie’s, however, has had an office in the city since 1994 and has held sales in Shanghai since 2013. During the pandemic, it has renewed efforts to expand its presence there. In May 2020, the house revealed plans to launch a major partnership with China Guardian Auctions to showcase a series of themed sales that were due to kick off in Shanghai last fall. The plan fell through due to Covid-related travel restrictions, but Christie’s has pledged to remain focused on the booming region despite the setback. Christie’s, which competes for business in Asia with Sotheby’s and Phillips, is the only auction house licensed to hold live auctions in mainland China, giving it a head start in the region. With China now considered the third largest country in the global art market, behind the United States and the United Kingdom, Christie’s has a lot to gain in the country. Among the highlights of the March sale is Pablo Picasso The open window (1929), which represents the first muse of the Spanish painter Marie-Thérèse Walter. This painting has been in the same collection for 50 years and is expected to fetch between £14 million and £24 million ($19 million and $32.5 million). Works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kees Van Dongen, Marc Chagall, René Magritte and Bridget Riley will also be featured in the series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artnews.com/art-news/market/christies-launches-joint-london-shanghai-evening-sales-1234616277/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos