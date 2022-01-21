Unni Mukundan open to Bollywood but not for stereotypical roles

Actor Unni Mukundan’s recent Malayalam film ‘Meyppadiyan’ has been well received by audiences. The film, which is also his production, sees him playing the lead role of Jayakrishnan. As various well-known actors from Southern industries are making their Bollywood debuts this year, one wonders if Mukundan is also planning to take the plunge. The actor is open to the idea but it’s very clear that he won’t just play an ordinary South Indian guy in a Bollywood movie. For the actor, who is fluent in Hindi, it seems like an unnecessary step to take as he knows he can easily pull off any character in Hindi.

Mukundan’s 22 years of living in Ahmadabad has given him fluency in Hindi and Gujarati, a quality that makes him confident about his choice of Hindi cinema.

He tells us, “I think the problem is that when Bollywood approaches actors, even now after the OTT exposure and all, there’s always the thought that agar south se kisi ko la rahe hai then they’ll place it as a south indian guy in movies (That if they choose someone from south indian industry then he will be placed as a south indian guy in the movie.) I don’t want to play a guy if all my life i played a south indian guy then what is the high for me mere saath kitni baar hua hai ki they approached me to role play and have been so impressed with my control over Hindi that they wanted me to speak broken Hindi I can’t speak broken Hindi because my Hindi is So this will be very difficult for me and I will come across as a bad actor. Life if you ask me to speak poor Malayalam it will be difficult because it is my mother tongue. It becomes awkward.

“When it comes to casting South Indian actors, very few projects have come up where they’re okay with a South Indian guy playing something else. If you look at southern actors, they’re pretty good at Hindi,” says Mukundan who adds on a lighter note, “Maybe it’s miscommunication on my part and I should tell people I’m fluent in Hindi! I’m also good at Gujarati.”

The 34-year-old actor, who has worked in hit Malayalam films such as ‘Bombay March 12’, ‘Clint’, ‘Mamankam’ and ‘Vikramadithya’, believes he wants to do justice to the Hindi movies he takes over and not join just for fun.

“With all due respect to all the projects that have come my way, I had to say no because I would like to do a real Hindi movie. I feel like I can do it because I grew up watching Hindi movies I don’t want to make just another movie I have movies I produce movies I write songs I do my own reading but just doing another Hindi movie will only be ‘an addition to my career. It might seem like a start for many, but in my opinion I’ve done 10-20 films and I already have a career behind me. So, I want to do something that I haven’t do.”

Even though the actor’s Hindi debut has yet to happen, his Bollywood rendezvous began in 2000 when Hrithik Roshan’s debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ was released. Roshan Junior’s life and journey sparked a spark in Mukundan that he still remembers.

“When ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ came out, I saw an article that read something like ‘a fortnight’s superstar has arrived’ and I was like ‘what does this mean’, then I read that it was about Hrithik Roshan we did “I didn’t have a cable connection at home at the time and two years later I saw “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai “and I was completely in awe of him. He was so different, looked so different from the other actors and brought a different aesthetic to the movies in terms of looks and body build.” Mukundan recalled.

He adds, “At that age, you don’t realize how hard that person has worked. For me, it was the fact that someone’s life changed overnight. I started reading so much about Hrithik that I started connecting with him. I had a stuttering problem. during the early stages of my life and read that Hrithik had a similar problem. At 23, I started my speech therapy. Even now sometimes I get nervous and stutter, but I always admired him and somewhere down the line he inspired me. Then I started doing theatre,” Mukundan recalls.

Returning to ‘Meypaddiyan’, the actor, who will soon be seen in the Malayalam film ‘Bro Daddy’ alongside Prithviraj and the film Mohanlal and Telugu Yashoda with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, took a huge risk by financially supporting a film during the uncertain covid times. But he says he knew he had a good movie on hand.

“You have to take that act of trust and those critical hours that I think I had to support my movie. Moviegoers were pretty adamant that this guy was moving forward and why? The only response I got was that I had a good movie on hand and I wasn’t doing anything illegal. The central and state government and the health department had given us permission to show movies with 50% occupancy, so why not me? he says..

The actor adds, “I was very confident of myself that way. I promoted my movie a lot and it sold like hotcakes. I wasn’t confident as a producer just because I was playing, but I knew I had a really good movie.”