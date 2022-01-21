Louie Anderson, beloved comedian, actor and host, dies at 68





He won a 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets in the FX series “Baskets.” Anderson, who received a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets in the FX series “Baskets,” was battling a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, his publicist Glenn Schwartz previously said. Schwartz confirmed that Anderson died in a Las Vegas hospital from cancer. Anderson’s four-decade acting career began after the St. Paul, Minnesota native made his television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1984. He was the second youngest of 11 children; Anderson described her father as an alcoholic and “abusive” in a 2018 interview with Stephen Colbert. After his Carson debut, Anderson had memorable film roles in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Coming to America” ​​and had a Showtime comedy special, one of the earliest forays into comedy specials by high-end cable, before creating, producing and starring in the hit animated series “Life with Louie” on FOX in 1995. “Life with Louie” was based on Anderson growing up in the Midwest with his parents and 10 siblings. The series ran for three seasons on FOX and won Anderson two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program. He also created and starred in “The Louie Show” for CBS in 1996, which was canceled after six episodes. Anderson then hosted a revival of “Family Feud” from 1999-2000, including an appearance in a 2000 video game spin-off, and had notable guest roles on Scrubs, “Grace Under Fire”, Touched by an Angel” and “Tom Goes to the Mayor” from Adult Swim. Anderson has garnered critical acclaim in recent years for her portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother of twins both played by Zach Galifianakis in the “Baskets” series. Following his 2016 Emmy win, he was nominated for the role for the next two years. Comedian Pauly Shore wrote on Twitter that he was able to visit Anderson in the hospital in Las Vegas on Thursday, a day before his death: “His sisters and a close friend were kind enough to let me say goodbye.” This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

