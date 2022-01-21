The iconic stand-up comedian and ‘Sneakers’ star was 68 – The Hollywood Reporter

Louie Anderson, the big-hearted man who rose to fame as a stand-up comedian, then channeled the spirit of his late mother for his Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets, is dead. He was 68 years old.

Anderson died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz said. The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Mentored by stand-up legend Henny Youngman, the gap-toothed Minnesota native was named one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time” in 2004. He also co-created Life with Louie, the Saturday morning animated series in which he played an 8-year-old version of himself and hosted a revival of the game show family quarrel.

For his first big role, Eddie Murphy chose Anderson to play Maurice, a ambitious employee at McDowell’s, in Coming to America (1988), and he returned for the 2021 sequel.

“You know, I started cleaning like you guys,” he tells Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s characters in the original. “But now, you see, I’m washing lettuce. Soon I will move on to fries, then to the grill. In a year or two, I become an assistant director, and that’s when the big money starts to come in.

Baskets, created by Louis CK, Zach Galifianakis and Jonathan Krisel, starred Galifianakis as Chip and Dale Baskets, one a struggling circus clown, the other his obnoxious identical twin. Yet it was Anderson, as a melancholic yet optimistic single mother, who stole the show during her four seasons (2016-19).

When Galifianakis started describing Christine’s voice to his Baskets‘ co-creators, both immediately thought of Anderson to play the role. The comic related to the character, who he says was like his mother, who died in 1990.

“I’m pretty sure my mom orchestrated it from the afterlife,” Anderson told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. “I mean, how else would it be? She could always have been a star herself, so she finally got her chance to act.

Anderson’s portrayal of Christine won her her Primetime Emmy in 2016, the first of three straight years with a nomination.

“Mom! We did it!” he exclaimed after making her way to the podium at the Emmy party. “I haven’t always been a very good man, but I play a hell of a woman. This is for my mother, Ora Zella Anderson, from whom I stole all the shades, shameful look, cruel look, loving look [and] passive-aggressive line of.”

“In his first year, Baskets laid the groundwork to prove that having 80s stand-up icon Anderson playing the mother of the main characters played by Galifianakis was no stunt,” THR chief television critic Daniel Fienberg wrote in 2017.

“Honestly, it never felt like one, and in episodes like ‘Easter in Bakersfield,’ Anderson made Christine a character of subtle complexity, just the kind of quiet, shy work you wouldn’t expect of a former game show host who put himself and his autobiography at the center of much of his material.Anderson’s investment has always been in honoring Christine as a person, not a draw attention to an eccentric cast.

Louie Anderson and Zach Galifianakis in “Baskets”

Courtesy Prashant Gupta/FX/courtesy Everett Collection

Louie Perry Anderson was born on March 24, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The second youngest of 11 children (six boys and five sisters), he grew up poor in the Roosevelt Homes housing project. He blamed his father, Louis, an abusive failed musician who struggled with alcoholism, for the family’s misfortunes and praised his mother for filling the house with love and hope.

Anderson, who said he had a lifelong food addiction claimed that his weight problem was the result of turmoil at home, and he said People magazine in 1987 that he ate to escape.

After graduating from Johnson Senior High School in St. Paul, Anderson spent several years counseling troubled youth.

While attending a comedy show at Mickey Finn’s in Minneapolis in 1978, Anderson noted the lack of laughter and thought he would give stand-up a try. “I signed up next week, my mum and dad came, my family came, my colleagues,” he said. “And I did three minutes, and I felt like I did well.”

Anderson pulled his first materials from his family life, his oversized frame, and his love of food. First two jokes: “Let me move the microphone so you can see me” and “I was the first kid on the block to vote most likely to become a band”.

In 1981, Anderson won first place in the Midwest Comedy Competition, organized that year by Youngman, who hired him as a writer and helped shape him as a performer.

“His work ethic was the biggest influence on me,” Anderson told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2019. “He said, ‘Just make your jokes.’ But I was more of a person who wanted to tell stories. I didn’t just want to come up with jokes. But I got a bunch of one-liners when I started my number every time. I got that from him and of his work ethic.

Anderson’s breakthrough came in November 1984 when he made his national television debut to The show tonight. True to form, his 5 1/2 minute routine consisted mostly of big jokes, starting with “I can’t stay long, I’m between meals, so bear with me.”

A few months later, Anderson was featured alongside Bob Saget, Rita Rudner and Sam Kinison on HBO’s ninth annual. Young Actors special.

Anderson made his film debut as a taxi driver in Cloak and Dagger (1984), then appeared in the 1986 films Mercury, Ferris Bueller’s day off and The boy-rat. In 1988 he starred with Richard Lewis and Richard Belzer in bad guys and had his memorable cameo in Coming to America.

Paramount executives wanted someone white in this movie, Murphy recalled in March 2021 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“The whole cast is black – and this was in the 80s – so it was like, ‘We have to have a white person! There has to be a white person in the movie. What?’ he said. “So it was, ‘Who’s the funniest white guy?’ And Louie, we knew that, we were cool with him, and that’s how Louie got into the movie.

Louie Anderson in 1989

John Atashian/Getty Images

The TV star waved when Anderson was cast to play Larry opposite Bronson Pinchot’s Balki in the sitcom Perfect strangers. A pilot was filmed in 1985, but he was replaced by Mark Linn-Baker, and the show became a hit that ran for eight seasons.

He voiced his younger self as well as his father in the years 1994-98 Life with Louie, winning two acting Daytime Emmys along the way. The series also garnered three Humanitas awards.

In 1996, Anderson headlined the CBS sitcom The Louie Show, playing a Minnesota psychotherapist alongside Bryan Cranston and Paul Feig, but it only lasted six episodes.

Anderson has headlined several comedy specials over the years and often starred in Comic Relief’s fundraisers. Her TV CV also included guest spots on Grace Under Fire, Chicago Hope, Touched by an angel, Scrubs, Joey, young Sheldon and Around twenty. He animated the syndicated family quarrel from 1999-2002.

In 1989 Anderson published Dear Dad: Letters from an Adult Child, a series of emotionally charged letters he wrote to his late father that explored the sense of shame and insecurity he felt growing up and how that fueled his comedy. Next is a tribute to his mother, 2018 Hey mom: stories for my mom, but you can also read them.

He also wrote 1994 Goodbye Jumbo… Hello Cruel World and 2002 The F-word: How to survive your family.

Anderson married his high school sweetheart in 1985, but their marriage lasted four weeks. Survivors include her sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

In his Union-Tribune interview, he said he always tries to “laugh with my audience. I try to say, ‘Hey, aren’t we all pathetic?’ I just present myself as the main pathetic person: “I can’t stop eating, but I have to because I’ve already eaten everything.” I put it there.

“It’s the Richard Pryor effect. If you’re honest enough about it all, it’s really rewarding. It is healing. I feel very good there on stage.