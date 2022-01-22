Hear Nick D’Andrea pay tribute to Ron

Several years ago, I crossed paths with a guy named Ron. We met at church through a mutual friend, and soon after we were in a Bible study group talking on the phone fairly regularly. I had never met anyone like him, which I have heard many others say about Ron.

Within hours of meeting him, Ront told me about his horrible upbringing, his suicide attempts, his body’s constant battle with AIDS. He’d been broken and put back together over and over again, and he seemed stronger for it, even though he was in chronic pain.

When I think of Ron, I think of his faith; the pages of his Bible were in tatters, the cover barely hanging down. And I think of his desire to help the people in his life, whether it’s caring for kids in Franklinton or fixing decades…old oven on a whim.

We’ve lost touch with each other over the years, but I don’t think that’s all that unusual. Ron seemed to walk in and out of lives, leaving them forever changed. This is certainly the case with Columbus musician Nicholas D’Andrea, who wrote and recorded a tribute to Ron, “Shine Out (Ron’s Song)”, which he released today.

D’Andrea also wrote a beautiful story about Ron and the impact this man had on his life. Listen to the track below, and below, take a few minutes to read D’Andrea’s words about his friend.

“I wanted to share this story about my friend Ron. I released a song about him called Shine Out (Ron’s Song), but I felt like I needed to say a bit more about what made him this it was.

Ron asked me to tell this story. It’s a big responsibility to tell someone else’s story. Especially someone with such a complicated history as Rons. This song is my best attempt, but it would take many, many songs to capture all the sides of who Ron was in all the different chapters of his life. At its best, this song attempts to capture the chain of events that led Ron to invite Jesus into his heart. I met Ron long after all the events of the song. But one thing was infinitely clear to me. Ron’s story makes no sense without Jesus.

His family members who trafficked him through his childhood from age 3, his multiple suicide attempts before age 12, his decades of addiction and self-harm, his 20 years of living with AIDS and a number of other conditions that have caused him constant, chronic pain; any of these things, and certainly all of them together, should have produced a bitter, twisted, hateful shell of a person. And while there were parts of Ron that he often admitted to being hopelessly broken, he was also one of the kindest, most generous, caring, loving, and compassionate people I’ve ever had. have ever met. He would give anyone the shirt he had on his back without waiting for them to ask.

Like his lord, he was a carpenter, and once you knew Ron, he was the one you called whenever something went wrong in your house. Sump pump, drain, drain, bulb. Didn’t care what it was or what time it was, he came over and smoked 5 cigarettes looking at him, swears softly and says I’ve never seen anything like this before. He would then drive around to get the strongest, darkest cup of coffee in the world, then come back and fix things.

After Ron passed away from cancer last December, at his memorial service, there were people who had known him for 30 years and people who had met him 3 months ago. The themes of what everyone had to say about Ron were the same. The common thread that ran through all the stories, the character qualities they described could only remind us all of someone else. The one who had held Ron’s hand through the complete and utter nightmare that much of his life had been. He who, one night at Ron’s lowest possible moment, suspended between life and death in an overdose, had stormed Ron and captured his heart forever. And He, who was the first to welcome him into his arms when Ron entered his realm, and wiped every tear from his face.

Most of the time I knew Ron while he was alive, I didn’t know Jesus. But I knew there was something different about Ron. I felt it in him. Her presence. His way of being in the world. In 5 years of friendship and months spent working together daily on home projects, he has never preached to me once. He didn’t need it, Jesus shone from his life. Don’t get me wrong, Ron wasn’t perfect. He could get really pissed off quite often, and be a big jerk for no reason, and he knew how to use all the words that weren’t in the dictionary, and did so with relish. But Ron was saved and he knew it. And all his sins were forgiven him, and he knew it. And he had a love that Jesus put in his heart, that no evil force could ever touch, and he knew it.

Because Ron had accepted in his heart that when Jesus died a criminal’s death, as an innocent man, who lived a perfect life, he did it for Ron personally. Not because he deserved it. He didn’t (none of us do). But because he was so loved. Ron put Jesus at the center of his life. He surrendered his whole life and will to Jesus, and it melted his heart. It made him live with love and gratitude and a deep peace that passes all understanding. That’s what we were all trying to put our finger on by telling stories at his memorial. This is what the living power of Jesus looks like in real life. He turns a heart (any heart) of stone into flesh knowing the perfect love of what he did on the cross.

Whenever I need to remind myself what a Christian is, I think of Ron. Ron’s favorite line for anyone who wanted to know Jesus was to read the book of John until it touches your heart. The month before Ron passed away, November 2020, is when Jesus entered my heart. I need to talk to Ron about this at the hospice. I gave him a little cross that said “Shut up and know”, but it was a little awkward because he didn’t know what to do with it. He wasn’t really trying to acquire new possessions at that time. He finally found a home on the mantle of Brian (his best friend and partner of many years) in the living room where he died. I was able to share a draft of this song with him before he passed away. It won’t be the last song on Ron, but this one took me over a year to get a recording I could live with. He put this on my head before he died. Hope I didn’t spoil it too much. I love you Ron. Thank you, Jesus, for showing me and so many others who you are through this man.

love and thank you,

Pseudo”