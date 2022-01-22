Pete Davidson checks out the Staten Island Ferry he bought





The King of Staten Island visited his castle. Pete Davidson was seen at the St. George Ferry Terminal on Friday, admiring the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry he and “SNL” co-star Colin Jost bought this week at auction. Video obtained exclusively by The Post shows the Staten Island native beaming through sunglasses at the new purchase from a pier jutting out into New York Bay. “It’s crazy,” Davidson said. “We used to take that ferry to do stand-up, all the time.” “It’s sick,” he added approvingly. “In a year, it’ll be a comedy club restaurant.” Pete Davidson takes a look at the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry he bought with Colin Jost on Jan. 21, 2021. Robert Miller for NY Post The two “SNL” cast members plan to turn the ferry into a floating comedy restaurant and bar. Robert Miller for NY Post Inside the ferry Davidson and Jost bought with business partner Paul Italia. NYC DCAS After posing for a photo with his new toy, a passerby asked Davidson, “Where are you going to put it?” “Right now, we’re going to dock it in, I think, Gowanus, and do a bunch of work on it,” Davidson answered. According to the Department of Transportation, the ship was taken out of service last August after two of its motors failed. The ship can’t travel under its own power. Davidson, Jost, and business partner Paul Italia won the ferry at auction for just over $280,000. Italia told the Post that the trio plans to turn the iconic orange ship into a floating event space. Pete Davidson looks at his newly purchased Staten Island Ferry.

The helm of the ferry.

Concessions area aboard the decommissioned ferry.

Inside the ferry.

The deck of the ferry.

Inside the ferry, which Jost and Davidson plan to turn into a floating entertainment joint.

The deck of the Staten Island Ferry.

The control room of the ferry.

“We used to take that ferry to do stand-up, all the time,” Davidson said.

The ferry will require “a bunch of work,” the “SNL” star said.

A bathroom inside the ferry.

A rest room inside the decommissioned ferry.

The John F. Kennedy Ferry bought by Jost and Davidson.

The inner workings of the ferry.

Davidson, Jost and business partner Paul Italia won the ferry at auction for just over $280,000.

The vessel was taken out of service in August.

Two of the ferry’s motors failed and it cannot travel under its own power, the DOT said.

Italia told The Post Thursday the space will be a “live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera.”

Mayor Eric Adams “loved” the idea, saying it’s a “great way to give an NYC icon a second life.”

On board the JFK Ferry.



