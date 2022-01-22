Entertainment
Mahershala Ali Talks to Oprah About Sidney Poitier and Integrity
On Christmas Day, after celebrating and feasting in a home decked out for the holidays, Oprah and her family sat down to watch Swan Song, an Apple TV+ original movie. At the movie’s conclusion, Oprah applauded Mahershala Ali’s work. “Whoa, was that a movie? Mahershala, we bow to you, sir!” she said.
In Swan Song, Ali plays Cameron, a man faced with a terminal cancer diagnosis—and the chance to leave his family with another version of himself, thanks to a technological innovation. But, as Cameron finds out, a clone is not always a precise stand-in, and there’s no hiding from grief.
Ahead of awards season, Oprah sat down with Ali to connect about his role in Swan Song, the importance of integrity, and their shared hero, Sidney Poitier, who died in January at the age of 94. Watch Oprah and Ali’s full conversation below.
Ali and Oprah started off by bonding over their love for Poitier’s autobiographies, This Life and The Measure of a Man (which Oprah chose as an Oprah’s Book Club Pick in 2007). The memoir came into Ali’s life at a pivotal moment. As Ali explains, when he went off to study at Saint Mary’s College of California, his grandparents—with whom he lived at the time—handed him a copy of Poitier’s autobiography.
Like Poitier, who became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964, Ali also made Oscars history. In 2017, Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award, and two years later, he became the first Black actor to win two awards in the same category.
To Oprah, Poitier and Ali have a trait in common beyond their acting ability: They both committed to living their lives with integrity. Throughout his career, Poitier declined roles he felt were demeaning. Similarly, Ali—who is a practicing Muslim—has been firm about what he will or will not film due to his religious beliefs. Ali considered turning down a part in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button due to the possible inclusion of an on-screen sex scene. On Common’s podcast Mind Power Mixtape, Ali explained he was “trying to hold a space of respect for [his] religion.”
Speaking to Oprah, Ali explained the major role integrity plays in his life and career. “I connect to integrity as a truth, as a way of being in the world, as something to hold dear. Ace a cornerstone. And without it, I don’t quite know who I am. In Buddhism, they say, ‘Come back to center.’ I think ‘coming back to center’ is making sure you’re connected to your integrity and how that, in some ways, defines who you are out in the world,” Ali said. “The further you get away from it, you get lost,” he explained. “Integrity is coming back to who you are at your core—and who you are at your core is divine.”
“I connect to integrity as a truth, as a way of being in the world, as something to hold dear.”
Ali looks to role models like Poitier, Cicely Tyson, Muhammed Ali, and Oprah to inform his sense of integrity, describing them as “people who have a sense of what is right and wrong.” To Ali, they show “how important it is to be working to be aligned with what is good and what is generous and what is light and positive and true.”
He added, “No matter what else is going on in the world, there’s a sense that I feel tethered to my family, to my people, our people. And a responsibility in walking in Poitier’s shoes, or Denzel Washington’s shoes. All these people that have contributed to our culture and made the world a better place.”
Oprah, nodding in agreement, had only one thing to say in response: “Beautiful answer. That’s exactly what I was looking for.”
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Sources
2/ https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a38829464/oprah-mahershala-ali-swan-song-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022