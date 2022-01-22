Shahid Kapoor once filed a lawsuit against veteran actor Raaj Kumar’s daughter for bullying and harassing him





Bollywood idol Shahid Kapoor easily weakens any girl’s knees. The actor enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, the obsession of their fans can sometimes cross a lot of boundaries. Such a scary incident also took place with Shahid Kapoor. Well, the shocking part of the whole incident was that the girl wasn’t just any fan. She was the daughter of a big Bollywood celebrity. His obsession with the Kabir Singh actor led him to file a police complaint against her. So, without further ado, the girl who scared Shahid Kapoor with her obsession with him was the daughter of iconic Bollywood actor, Raaj Kumar, Vastavikta Pandit. A veteran star, Raaj Kumar’s daughter Vastavikta Pandit was a Bollywood actress herself but failed to rise to fame. It is said that Vastavikta first met Shahid Kapoor at Shiamak Davars’ dance lessons and apparently fell in love with him. Her love reached a level where she started stalking the Jab We Met actor. In 2012, Shahid Kapoor could not bear the mental torture caused by Vastavikta’s constant harassment as he ended up filing a complaint against Raaj Kumar’s daughter at Mumbais Versova Police Station. In the complaint, Shahid revealed that a girl named Vastavikta Pandit mentally harassed him and also claimed that every time he left his house, the girl blocked his way, sat on the bonnet of his car and repeated that she was his biggest fan. A source close to the actor also revealed to PTI that Vastavikta had moved into a house next to the actor’s building and used to introduce herself as his wife. The source also revealed that she also stalks Shahid at his shootings. However, after Shahid filed an unacknowledged infringement case against Vastavikta Pandit. The failed Bollywood actress managed to escape. Authorities are said to have been trying to find her ever since. Shit, that was really scary, wasn’t it? ! On the professional level, Shahid Kapoor is preparing for the release of his next film, Jersey. The film also stars actress Mrunal Thakur and is a remake of a southern film of the same name. For more amazing comeback stories, follow Koimoi! Must Read: Death of Sushant Singh Rajput: Lawyer files complaint against medical negligence during autopsy, Cooper Hospital in trouble? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

