Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ marks third straight-to-stream film from studios – The Hollywood Reporter





A year ago, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek touted Pixar’s “artistic triumph.” Soul during an earnings call and said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the results of sending the film directly to Disney+ in the United States amid the pandemic. Soul’The service’s Christmas Day debut in 2020 helped attract new subscribers and prevent churn. That month alone, Disney+ added 8.1 million subscribers. But now, with the decision to send the third Pixar movie in a row, after Soul and Lucas, at Disney+, some wonder if Chapek and his team are diminishing the legendary animation company. become red, a coming-of-age tale directed by Domee Shi about a young Chinese-Canadian girl who turns into a red panda whenever she gets too excited or stressed, was set to hit theaters on March 11. Disney said those plans were disrupted by another surge of COVID-19 cases and the rise of the Omicron variant. (Chapek has repeatedly said that flexibility is key in these complicated times.) Many wonder if Pixar animators are seeing red after the Jan. 7 announcement. According to several sources close to Pixar, this is not the case. Disappointment, not outrage, is a more apt description. “Everyone is really disappointed, but most of us get it. Families just don’t go to the movies,” says a person at Pixar. Grosses improved somewhat for family movies last fall once children over the age of 5 could be vaccinated. Yet Walt Disney Animation’s Thanksgiving offering, Charm, and the Universal/Illumination Christmas sequel, Sing 2, did a small fraction of pre-pandemic business even though they were perceived as successful. Faced with a lackluster box office, Universal Sing 2 available to rent on premium VOD on January 7, several weeks earlier than expected. Disney has a different version of PVOD. Movies including Walt Disney Animation Raya and the last dragon launched simultaneously in March in theaters and, for a $30 fee, on Disney+ Premier Access. The separate publication strategy for turn red – that is, make it available at no additional cost, such as Soul and Lucas – allows Disney to capitalize on the prestigious Pixar brand to grow the service at a time when every streamer is seeing subscriber growth slow. Lucas and Soul were among the most-watched streaming movies of 2021 in the US, according to Nielsen, though exact numbers won’t be released until later this month. “We were told that Soul brought in a ton of Disney+ subscribers. Lucas started off slower but basically did the same thing,” the Pixar source said separately. Doing a double release in theaters and on the service could dilute that impact, the person says. (turn red will play in theaters in countries where Disney+ is not available.) The next Pixar movie after turn red is Light year, a toy story spin-off based on beloved character Buzz Lightyear. Disney has already begun its marketing campaign for the Summer 2022 tentpole, including placing a trailer before Spider-Man: No Coming Home. If the pandemic persists, the contained disappointment of Pixar staff members on Become red’the modified exit plan will likely turn into a different type of emotion should Light year receive something other than a theatrical release. Carolyn Giardina contributed to this report. This story first appeared in the January 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

