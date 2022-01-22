Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Rosario Dawson in ‘Ahsoka’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Mary Elizabeth Winstead launches her career in hyperspace. The actress has joined the budding cast of Ahsoka, the following star wars live-action series is gearing up to go into production at Lucasfilm and Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars as fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, a popular Jedi Knight survivor on the animation side of star wars which made its live debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen reprises the role of Anakin Skywalker for the series, which is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, along with Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno and Australian comedian Natasha Liu Bordizzo are also expected to be on the roll call. Plot details and character information about Winstead are hidden away in a bunker at 10 Cloverfield Lane. star wars series delegate Dave Filoni is writing the series and executive producing with Jon Favreau. Production begins this spring in California. Winstead has been in action mode at this point in his career. She was last seen in Netflix’s 2021 revenge thriller kate and before that i donned the huntress boots for the 2019 dc movie Birds of prey. She also co-starred with Will Smith in Ang Lee’s Gemini man. The actress has always been a staple in the genre space, racking up credits that range from Quentin Tarantino Proof of death and Live free or die hard at Scott Pilgrim vs the world and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. She also starred in 10 Cloverfield Lane opposite John Goodman and was part of the ensemble for a season of TV shows Fargo police series. She is replaced by WME and Jackoway Austen.

