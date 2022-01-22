Phil Rizzuto in Paradise by the Dashboard Light





Phil Rizzuto discovered a new audience in the fall of 1978, his frenetic play-by-play of a young man racing around bases brimming with loudspeakers all over Meat Loafs Paradise by the Dashboard Light.

The rock opera landed on the Billboard Hot 100, just as the Yankees were racing towards a World Series championship — and yes, The Scooter knew what he was saying.

Rizzuto has often claimed not to have understood the innuendo behind his role in a song about teenage lovers and a parked car. Meat Loaf – whose first name was Marvin Lee Aday and died Thursday at age 74 – confirmed years later that the broadcaster turned iconic Yankees was all in on the joke.

Phil wasn’t stupid — he knew exactly what was going on, and he told me, Meat Loaf told ESPN in 2007. He was just getting some warmth from a priest and felt like he had to do something. I completely understood. But I think Phil was proud of that song and his participation.

Rizzuto’s contribution transformed a rock opera written by Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman into an instant radio classic, turning into a duet with Ellen Foley thanks to a change in tempo just after the three minutes and 30 seconds mark.

The broadcasters’ delivery sounds like it’s calling for press-level action at Yankee Stadium, depicting the on-field exploits of Mickey Rivers or Willie Randolph. There’s a good reason for that – an avid Bombers fan, Meat Loaf spent much of the summer of 1976 jotting down notes on Rizzutos broadcasts.

OK, here we go, we have a real pressure cooker here. Two down, nobody, no score, end of the ninth. There is the liquidation and there it is, a line drawn in the middle. Watch him go, this boy can really fly! It rounds off the first and really turns it on now. He does not give up at all, he will try for the second.

The ball is thrown in the middle. And here is the throw, and what throw. He will slide head first. Here he is, he’s out. No, wait, safe, safe at second base! This kid really shakes things up there. The dough approaches the plate. Here is the pitch and he goes there, and what a jump he has. He tries to finish third. Here’s the throw – it’s in the dirt, safe at third. Holy cow, stolen base!

He takes a pretty big lead there, almost daring them to try and take him. The pitcher peeks, rolls up, and he’s bunted. Bunted the third base line. The suicidal pressure is on. There he is, squeeze play, it’s going to be tight. Here’s the pitch, here’s the home plate. Damn, I think he’ll be fine!

A minor caveat: you cannot execute a squeeze play with two outs. Either way, Rizzuto and his agent – former Mets outfielder Art Shamsky – didn’t need much persuasion to participate.

Rizzuto recorded his lines in 1976, at a studio in Manhattans The Hit Factory. His first take was stilted and flat, but Meat Loaf advised him to do it like it was a game. Meat Loaf provided an image to work with, sliding into pizza box bases on the floor, and subsequent takes from Rizzuto were ready for the album.

Along with You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth and Two Out of Three Aint Bad, the resulting song was a highlight of Meat Loafs’ debut album, Bat Out of Hell, which sold over 43. million copies worldwide. The album was certified 14 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Paradise by the Dashboard Light continued to be a staple of the Meat Loafs act for decades, always with the Rizzutos part spilling over the venue speakers. Rizzuto would later claim that he didn’t understand the metaphor, which always elicited a conspiratorial laugh from the songs artist.

Don’t believe all these stories he made up, Meat Loaf told Rich Eisen in 2016. I called him at least three times with [Yankees broadcaster] Bobby Murcer on air.

