Digital Collectibles Platform Blockparty Partners with Warner Music Group | Business





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 21, 2022– Digital collectibles platform Blockparty today announced its first major partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), giving WMG artists access to the world’s leading non-fungible token (NFT) Web3 technology. This collaboration allows Warner Music artists to be among the very first creators to take advantage of the Blockpartys (DEX) decentralized exchange, a community-driven exchange platform that allows collectors to trade digital assets from a way that did not exist until now. For the first time ever, with Blockpartys DEX, artists and creators will have the ability to participate in NFT exchanges. Those using the DEX have the option to sell their NFTs, where they can combine existing NFTs to trade, trade, or sell. By cutting out the middleman, creators, artists, collectors and fans can now connect directly like never before through this unique experience. We were thrilled to work with Warner Music Group, a company that continues to be at the forefront of technology and entertainment-based innovation. We look forward to tapping into our expertise and creativity as we work with individual artists to ensure they have all the tools they need to participate in Web3 and do so in a way that is uniquely their own. to their brand and communities, says Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty. Early access to our DEX will give WMG artists the ability to both expand their audience to reach Web3 enthusiasts and foster deeper connections with their existing community by amplifying fan experiences. Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, WMG adds: As technology and consumption patterns evolve, it is imperative that we equip our artists and songwriters with all the tools they need to participate in the virtual economy. This partnership with Blockparty extends the reach of WMG Web3 by enabling artists and songwriters to create their own digital stories through NFTs. Advancing Collaboration is the first NFT release with superstar STIG from Warner Music Finlands releasing a series of NFTs. As an artist familiar with the blockchain landscape, STIG plans to use these tools to launch NFTs that capture his iconic mustache and line of fashionable 5-panel caps – a nod to found wearables. in the Metaverse and its ambitions to participate in it. To learn more about how Blockparty connects communities with the artists, creators, and brands they love, visit https://www.blockparty.co/. About Blockparty Blockparty, an early adopter of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) having created its first NFT in 2018, is powering next-gen e-commerce to help creators and collectors bridge the gap between new audiences and the NFT community. As the lead developer of the NFT protocol and its decentralized exchange, its NFT platform empowers consumer enthusiasts to fully create, own, sell and trade digital assets and engage with global brands. world in a more efficient and connected way, and allows creators to create more valuable relationships by giving collectors the opportunity to engage and contribute to their personal communities. Founded in 2017, Blockparty was built with the community in mind and supports all brands, artists, creators, fans and collectors in their efforts to connect with each other through NFTs. For more information, visit https://www.blockparty.co/ About Warner Music Group With a heritage spanning more than 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs who are changing the culture of entertainment around the world. Operating in over 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, the WMG Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen , Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every genre of music, from Great American Songbook standards to the greatest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as the next-generation artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the e-merchant of goods; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music information site. 