Next Everton manager: ‘A Hollywood name’ – Big Moshiri claim emerges amid Goodson interviews





Journalist Paul Brown believes Everton owner Farhad Moshiri prefers to bring big-name managers to Goodison Park, but claimed it rarely worked during his tenure. Moshiri has held a majority stake in Everton since 2016 and hasn’t been afraid to tinker with managers over the past six years. Who managed Everton under Moshiri ownership? When Moshiri first arrived, Roberto Martinez was at the helm, but he was quickly replaced by Ronaldo Koeman. Koeman himself lasted less than 18 months, with Moshiri then appointing Sam Allardyce followed by Marco Silva. Over the past two years, the 66-year-old businessman has tried to go in another direction and opted for two Champions League-winning managers in Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez, but neither has been able to guide Everton to Europe. Arsenal OUT as Liverpool win 2-0 at the Emirates. Semi-final reaction to The football terrace… What did Brown say about Moshiri? After welcoming Ancelotti and Benitez through the door, Brown pointed out how Moshiri clearly wants to make a statement to Everton, but the Daily Star reporter doesn’t believe that strategy has benefited the Merseyside club yet. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “Moshiri clearly likes a Hollywood name. He wants someone in there who can impress him, and obviously in interviews he’s been upset by some of those names. “They convinced him they’re the best thing since sliced ​​bread and it didn’t really turn out that way.”

Will Moshiri go for another big name next? After sacking Benitez last weekend, Everton are looking for another manager to help them move away from the bottom three. It has been reported that the interview process is ongoing, and Moshiri may have narrowed down his shortlist to three possible candidates. It is understood that World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has already spoken to the club’s hierarchy, while the Toffees also plan to to discuss the vacancy with Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard, who both took over more than 100 international selections for England. These three men are all household names, but arguably haven’t proven themselves at the top management level like Cannavaro has. never trained in Europe, plus Rooney and Lampard are still relatively fresh on the dugout. Therefore, it could be seen as a risk to go down this path, but Moshiri has gone for big names before, and he seems keen to stick with that policy moving forward. Read more – January 2022 transfer window: rumours, deadline and everything you need to know next story previous story



