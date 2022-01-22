Talking about hard problems rather than pie | Local





January being Trafficking Awareness Month, a newly opened bakery in Bismarck will host a trafficking expert and survivor to talk about the subject and her experience this Saturday. In November, sisters Lindsey and Annie Ellis opened Granny Barb’s Pies, LLC at 1013 Echols St. in Bismarck. The sisters had grown up in Bismarck and were looking for a change when they decided to open the bakery together. Lindsey previously worked in social services and Annie is a former educator. They had worked for an anti-trafficking shelter for some time before switching. “[Annie] was a teacher for our anti-trafficking shelter, and she was there for a few years,” Lindsey explained. “But I’ve been there since 2012 and kind of worked there in a lot of different capacities.” Lindsey said she returned to the area about a year ago and that she and Annie wanted to raise awareness of important issues, using the pie shop as a platform for specific causes. People also read… “That’s how our pie shop started,” she said. “We used our grandmother’s recipes to start making the pies, but we wanted to raise awareness for the causes with the idea that it’s easier to talk about those tough cases if you’re sitting down with a piece of pie and a cup of coffee and you can kind of have the conversation around a family table. “So every quarter our goal is to focus on some kind of charity and cause so people can take notice,” Lindsey said. On Saturday, trafficking survivor and author Christine McDonald will speak at the bakery from 6-8 p.m. McDonald is an internationally renowned author, speaker and consultant on many topics. Her life experiences have motivated her to become a catalyst for awareness and change regarding those affected by serious issues including homelessness, drug addiction, human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, imprisonment and other complex challenges. Once McDonald got out of trafficking, she started working to change the law and help those affected. “She’s been speaking nationally for a long time,” Lindsey said. “She also had a house named after her in Kansas City because that’s where her trafficking happened. An organization opened a women’s shelter there and they named it At Christine’s after her.” The trafficking survivor wrote a memoir titled “Cry Purple”, detailing her experiences. She is also the author of a book called “Same Kind of Human” designed to teach allies who have not been trafficked how to interact with victims of trafficking. Before speaking Saturday night at Granny Barb’s Pies, McDonald’s will be at the bakery during the day, signing books from around 2:30-4:00 p.m. Saturday’s event will help support CASA of the Parkland’s work in trafficking prevention and education. In addition to operating the new bakery, Lindsey works part-time for CASA with her role in the anti-trafficking grant-sponsored advocacy organization. She said the goal was to start organizing training events and other resources to raise awareness about trafficking in the region. “That’s why we’ll be featuring CASA on Saturday night as a charity that we support,” Lindsey explained. “Then we also have another charity that we support called JKK Inheritance Haven. [JKK] is trying to open a home in Washington County for girls who have been rescued from trafficking.” Looking ahead, Lindsey said another of her and her sister’s goals would be to have several more events over the next three or four months that will bring the trafficking issue into greater light. Granny Barb’s Pies plans to hold another event with McDonald’s in March or April. “She’s featured in a documentary, so we’re going to show the documentary, and then she and I will do a panel together afterwards,” Lindsey said. “We have to wait for the documentary to come out before we can have a date when we can do that.” Currently, Granny Barb’s Pies is open Friday 11am-2pm and Saturday 11am-5pm Lindsey noted that they hope to extend the bakery’s opening hours by the first part of next month. For more information on Granny Barb’s Pies, contact the bakery at 417-425-4818 or visit their Facebook page, “Granny Barb’s Pies, LLC.” For more information on survivor and author Christine McDonald, visit her website at www.christinepeaksministry.com. Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be contacted at [email protected] Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

