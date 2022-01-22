Entertainment
Rachel Zegler on being a ‘white Latina’ in Hollywood
Rachel Zegler is opening up about the responsibility she feels about being a light-skinned Latina in Hollywood.
Zegler, who is currently winning the hearts of America as Maria in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, recently sat down with variety and addressed critics who’ve claimed she isn’t Latina enough for the role.
“Because I’m a white Latina, I hold a lot of privilege, and if that’s the conversation people want to have, about my privilege in this industry, then I am absolutely welcome to have that conversation, Zegler, who is half Colombian and half white, said. Because yeah, it falls on my shoulders to open up the doors for the people who aren’t or they are disenfranchised in this industry.
It’s pointless to box people and say that you’re not this enough or you’re not that enough. What dictates that? Who dictates that?” she added.
Im more immersed in my Colombian culture than I’ve ever been immersed in my American culture, so why does someone else get to tell me what I am?” she noted of her critics. “I don’t know, I grew up in a house that spoke the language. It was never really taught to me, because there was this idea from my abuelita since my mom was a kid and when I was a kid, that you will be American. You will speak English. You will go to an American school and you will get a good job and make money and have a family. And that’s the life that’s set up for you before you’re born.”
The thing about my identity is that it’s my own, she continued. This is the way that I navigate through the world, and nobody knows my day-to-day struggle.
Im a white Latina, she explained. I don’t get stopped on the street for the way that I look. That’s my privilege, but when I speak Spanish on the subway, I’ve been spit on. I’ve been told to go back to where I came from, even when I was born in suburban New Jersey. It doesn’t matter to these people. But they’re the same people that will hide behind a profile on Twitter and tell me that because my dad is American or because my mom wasn’t born in Colombia or because I wasn’t born in Colombia that my identity is invalid.”
I’m a white Latina in an industry that is not necessarily kind to Latinas but definitely more kind to white Latinas than anything, she concluded. And so it becomes my job to make sure that those doors are open to other Latinos who don’t fit the box.
Zegler has not been a stranger to addressing online how recently.
Earlier this month, after many users accused her of being disrespectful, the Snow White star apologized for a since-deleted video in which she gave a dramatic reading of Britney Spearss Twitter messages to sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone,” she tweeted at the time.
“This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable,” Zegler added in a second tweet.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/rachel-zegler-says-being-a-white-latina-in-hollywood-comes-with-responsibility-to-open-up-the-doors-192910741.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022