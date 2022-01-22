African Proverbs for All Ages, by Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Nelda LaTeef

The Ghanaian proverb “Wisdom is like a baobab: no one can kiss it” is an apt description of Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Nelda LaTeef’s new book , which was written to be shared and discussed. In his introduction, Cole says that adults assume that young people are not capable of interpreting metaphors, and that adults are mistaken when they focus only on practical matters. As the title proclaims, all age groups will benefit from these inspiring aphorisms – centered on community, animals and the land – which offer life lessons collected over centuries and passed down through oral tradition. LaTeef’s vibrant illustrations pair beautifully with universal and often poetic sayings.

Cole is an anthropologist who became the first African-American female president of Spelman College and later served as president of Bennett College, two historically black colleges for women. From 2009 to 2017, she was director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art. Nelda LaTeef is an award-winning author and illustrator of several books, including and . For years, the two authors collected proverbs from the African countries in which they lived at different times. In writing African proverbs for all ages, published by Roaring Brook Press and an Oprah Book imprint, they share knowledge accumulated over decades.

We recently spoke with the authors about their hopes for the book. As the Sudanese proverb says: “We want two things for our children: the first is roots; the second is wings. These proverbs are rooted in Africa, but the authors say they should be disseminated widely and beyond the borders of the continent so that people of all cultures can apply them to important or mundane matters. Read on to hear (mostly in their own words) how they fell in love with the proverbs and why they believe you will too.

Oprah Daily: How did this book come about?

Nelda LaTeef: It grew out of a children’s picture book that I had written and illustrated and which was inspired by West African oral tradition. At the time, Dr. Cole was director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art. I sent her the manuscript and illustrations for the story, and she very graciously agreed to write an endorsement for the book cover. When my book animal village was published, I was very happy to meet Dr. Cole in person and present him with an autographed copy of the book. During our visit, we discovered that we shared a mutual admiration for African proverbs from the many years each of us had spent living in different countries, at different times in Africa.

“Your greatest hope is your greatest fear.”

In my children’s stories I like to try to include African proverbs in the dialogue, and if I’m writing a story based on a Wolof tale I will include Wolof proverbs etc. No one uses African proverbs like Dr. Cole as effectively to get his point across. So, on the spot, we agreed to collaborate on a children’s book, and we never looked back. We decided to collect our favorite proverbs, Dr. Cole would write the book’s prologue and I would do the illustrations. So it was this wonderful teamwork and the friendship that developed between us that really propelled the project forward.

When and why did you start collecting African proverbs?



Johnnetta B. Cole: For me, it is so easily linked to the fact that I am a young anthropologist. Growing up in the South in an African American community, I grew up with proverbs.

Johnnetta Betsch Cole Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group

Then I went to Liberia in 1960 and spent two years working in the field to get my doctorate. I have had the privilege of visiting, working and attending conferences in 17 of the 54 countries on the African continent. You can’t go to this continent and spend a lot of time without hearing a proverb.



Nelda LaTeef Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group

NL: Well, there’s a common thread running through this project, and that’s the massive continent of Africa – there are 54 countries encompassing it. When I was abroad, I lived in the West African countries of Niger, Nigeria and Senegal, where I collected proverbs while I wrote my books. A particular proverb that resonates with me is “Traveling leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller. Traveling, personally, gave me a broad form of reference and influenced me to become a children’s author and illustrator.

When I was growing up, my parents were in the US Foreign Service, so we traveled a lot. I believe that, like reading, traveling opens the mind to so many different worlds; it gives you an appreciation of different cultures, languages, customs, food and art forms. It makes you realize that there are so many different worlds. When I was in Niger, for example, I drove into the bush with my friends, just 45 minutes from the capital, Niamey, to see my favorite animals, giraffes, grazing in the wild. On the way back, we stopped to visit a Zarma village where one of my friend’s grandfathers lived. There was a woman with snow-white hair who often sat on a straw mat in the shade of a tall acacia tree. It turned out that she was the village griot, who in West African culture is the guardian of traditional knowledge. In fact, it is said that when a griot dies, it is as if a library had been set on fire. She was telling stories to the children and a few adults were gathering around her. On the way back to Niamey, some of my friends were translating the stories we had just heard into French, and I was writing them down, and it was from these stories that I became a writer and illustrator.

What is the reception at African proverbs for all ages summer?

JCB: Nelda and I had this wonderful experience of presenting our book to very young, second graders. One of the points that we continue to share with these young learners and with anyone who picks up this book is that there is no wrong answer in choosing his idea of ​​the best proverb in terms of connecting with the drawing. The reaction of the children has just been exhilarating.

NL: When they choose a proverb that I haven’t illustrated, their explanation is so valid that it’s amazing that they think so deeply.

Roaring Stream Press African proverbs for all ages

What impact do you hope for this book?

JCB: Before I say what my hope is, I really have to do something; I’ll quote a proverb: “It doesn’t hurt to be grateful. I simply cannot go another minute without saying how deeply grateful Nelda and I are to Miss Oprah Winfrey. Receiving the honor, the privilege of having your book designated as an Oprah-printed book, is hard to describe. This is the first children’s book to receive Miss Winfrey’s endorsement, and we want many, many children and adults to pick it up.

We hope, first of all, that it will make the reader understand that Africa is not a country; it’s a continent, a massive continent, incredibly diverse. Perhaps they will even discover that Africa is the place of origin of all humanity. We also want readers to be engaged by what a proverb is and connect with the sayings he or she has heard in their own culture, and that by reading this book some of the messages that Nelda and I share will come through. For example, however diverse we are across the world, there is so much we share as people and there is so much to learn throughout our lives. And finally, I will say that I hope this book will bring joy to the reader. I had the privilege of knowing Dr. Maya Angelou quite well, and I often think of the fact that every time she signed a book, she only used one word to sign her name, joy. I hope this book will bring joy to the reader.

“Africa is not a country; it is a continent, a massively large and incredibly diverse continent.

NL: We hope these proverbs evoke a sense of curiosity and a desire to know more about Africa. We want readers to be inspired to use the proverbs in their daily practice and interactions. For example, when someone is impatient, you can remind them, “Patience is bitter, but it bears sweet fruit. Or if someone doesn’t cooperate, “Many hands do light work.” A the proverb that I find particularly powerful in its simplicity is “He who forgives puts an end to the dispute”; I love that one. I remember it often. There is so much good advice and caution in these proverbs.

