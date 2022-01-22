Ruhee Dosani: I love Ranveer Singh and dancing to Hindi songs, but I’m not considering joining Bollywood

“Punjab di kudi now in foreign,” reads her Instagram bio, but she later clarifies, “not Canada,” for those who were about to joke about it, just reading the first half of the sentence. If you’re an avid social media user, up to date with all the trends, and know the names of cool Instagram influencers like they’re your neighbors, you’ve probably guessed who we’re talking about. The ‘desi’ girl in ‘pardes’, Ruhee Dosani, who rose to fame during the pandemic with her original reels to Bollywood songs.

We caught up with Ruhee when she was in Dubai and had a long candid chat about her Instagram content creation journey. Although she gave us hilarious reels of iconic Bollywood songs, she expressed no desire to join the industry, but spoke to us very enthusiastically about her love for Ranveer Singh and how much she enjoy watching DeepVeer on screen together. Luckily for her, 83 had just been released. Here are excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your ideation process.

I go in the car, I think of a song and start to visualize the concept and how I’m going to shoot it, then I do it with my friends. I just tell them to come up with a stop on the spot, one they’re comfortable with, and try to make it look Indian. That’s how it goes – we meet and I play the music like 10-20 times and do random stuff.

As an Indian, you can easily identify with these Bollywood songs. How do your non-Indian friends relate to this emotion?

I literally have to sit down and explain to them what they think. If I need expressions or close-ups of them, I have to explain it to them and give them a situation they can react to. And I feel like they’re getting used to it. They kinda understand what’s going on, feel the rhythms and get through it. Explaining the whole scenario to them helps because if I just make them dance to a random song and they don’t understand, it won’t be healthy. And it won’t show that they’re having fun.

You work with a very diverse group of people. Do you think there is discrimination based on gender or race in the world of digital content creation?

Personally, I have not encountered anything like it. But everyone has their own opinion and it’s up to me to decide whether I should react or not. I look at the positive side of it. For example, my friends learn a lot about my culture. They know so many festivals and also celebrate Indian festivals.

What is the most difficult thing you have encountered in your journey that you did not anticipate at all?

At first, I didn’t know that it was getting harder to think and find certain things. After a while, people expect something. But I realized and accepted that you won’t get something great every time. You feel comfortable and you get used to what you are doing. It’s difficult and I feel a lot of creative blocks. There were days and months when I felt like that. And I’ve never taken a break from anything in my life. Plus, I have a full-time job. So it’s a lot to manage. It sounds easy, but that’s not because you have to go on and meet someone’s expectations.

So, what has been one of the main highlights of your career as a content creator so far?

It happened so suddenly, like all the celebrities who knew me, messaged me and followed me – that was it for me. Because I didn’t expect love and support. So when I started, every day felt new to me and I’m very grateful for that. Now I know all of this, but at the time I had no idea what was going on and I didn’t even know this area. But interacting with people you used to watch on screen is a different feeling.

With so many Instagram influencers and content creators, how do you stand out?

That’s a very cliched answer, but being yourself definitely works. But it’s different for me because if it came from a point where I wanted to be a content creator, it would have been very difficult. I was just myself from the start and I thought people were going to love me for who I am and I didn’t need to change or try too hard. Being yourself is extremely important because when you try to copy someone, it doesn’t work. So being yourself is the number one thing that I really like to emphasize.

After creating content on Bollywood songs, do you want to enter the industry and work there?

I’m not really into the Hindi film industry. I love music and I live for music. Make music videos? Yes. But certainly not impatient. However, if I have the chance, I will try because I always try everything. And if it works, it works. It’s not like I want to be an actor because sometimes I know how to act in front of the camera.

Who are your favorites in Bollywood?

I watch a lot of classics, like Anil Kapoor and Govinda – the legends. Speaking of the current generation, everyone knows I love Ranveer Singh. From his dressing to his acting skills – I love everything he does. And among the actresses, Deepika (Padukone), of course. Even when I’m in the United States, I watch them. I like when they are on the same stage. I plan to go to the theater and watch ’83.

Do you feel pressured about the content you post on social media because you have a huge base of followers who admire you?

Definitively. Sometimes I used to say things without thinking, but with so many people staring at me, I feel like I can’t do everything. As I said, people’s expectations are too high. You can’t sit back and relax because they follow you for a reason. But if you forget the numbers, the algorithm for a while and put out what you like, then I think it will get you somewhere. I did and it bothered me in the middle. To keep audiences engaged, you have to try things and meet their expectations. So there is pressure but I love it because the result is incredible, the response is incredible. So it helps me stay creative.

Do you think being an NRI dancing to Bollywood songs helps while reaching out to Indian audiences? Is it easier to get noticed that way?

Who NRI? (Laughs)

I am very Indian. I lived in Mumbai for 14 good years. I won’t even say it’s easier to get noticed because I used to do Instagram and had about 10,000 followers until last year but I haven’t been noticed before the pandemic hit. I feel like I caught something. People see my videos and think I’m in India. But I don’t think they care about my location. I am extremely desi, NRI is just on passport. Dil is still Hindustani.

How do you think this video creation journey, this content joke journey, has changed you as a human being over the past year and a half?

It made me more humble and caring. I started appreciating people more and valuing time. These are all clichés, but they are important. I have also become extremely health conscious and meditate. I started following what I followed when I was a kid.

How do your parents react when they see your videos?

I send my mom all the videos before I post them and she gives her opinion and maybe asks me to change a thing or two. Otherwise, she loves and appreciates it. She will always tell me what to fix right away. But she loves everything I do so I sometimes doubt that and ask her if you’re sure I’m okay or are you saying that because I’m your daughter? She especially liked my transition video, where I was wearing a saree and said she was happy that Instagram made me do such things.

My brother, on the other hand, points everything out and keeps saying you could have done this, you could have done that. I get mad at him sometimes. (Laughs)

Do you have anything else to say to our readers?

It’s been an amazing year. I just want them (the readers and his fans) to know that I’m grateful for all the love and support. We have literally lived two difficult years of pandemic. So thank you for staying and if we’ve been through this we can go through anything. So stay happy and stay positive. It’s hard but I’m here if you want to talk.

