Lake Etta County Park Could Become Lake County Convention and Entertainment Center | State
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, continues to draft legislation to develop a Lake County Convention or Entertainment Center in or around Lake Etta County Park in Gary.
Senate Bill 373 was to be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. However, it was dropped from the committee’s agenda after Melton decided the plan needed fine-tuning.
The two-term lawmaker said he hopes his revised proposal will be heard by the Senate panel sometime before Thursday’s deadline for Senate legislation to come out of committee.
As originally conceived, the measure creates a framework to center a highly desirable Lake County convention center, or venue for “entertainment-related events serving national or regional markets,” immediately at southeast of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana or roughly adjacent to Interstate 80./94 at Burr Street.
Lake Etta County Park would be the hub of the “Lake County Convention and Entertainment District” which would be established by the Lake County Council and operated by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), in accordance with legislation.
Under this plan, the GDR could borrow money to develop convention or entertainment facilities in the district. The money to pay off the debt would come from a variety of sources, including:
- A 3% increase in the Lake County innkeeper tax, with half of the increase going to the entertainment district and the other half remaining to the county. The current innkeeper tax is a 5% charge, in addition to sales tax, added to rates for hotel rooms and similar short-term accommodations in the county.
- A 1% food and beverage tax, in addition to the 7% sales tax, applies to all restaurant or take-out meals and beverages sold in an area of Gary bounded by West 25th Avenue on the north , Cline Avenue to the west, Ridge Road to the south and Broadway to the east.
- All the growth in state sales and income tax revenue in that same area over a 20-year period, up to $8 million a year, compared to sales and income tax revenue income in the region during the 2021 state budget year, which ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
- Misappropriation of 0.5% of the annual adjusted gross revenue earned by the Terre Haute casino operator for a period of 10 years to recognize that the Terre Haute casino license has already been assigned to one of the two casino boats Majestic Star to Gary.
The proposal likely faces long odds in the Republican-controlled General Assembly where any tax hike, let alone multiple tax hikes, is generally viewed with extreme skepticism, especially in an election year when the 100 House members and 25 of the 50 senators will be on the ballot. .
It’s also unclear if Melton has enough support from all of the entities that are supposed to contribute financially to the plan, including the city of Gary, Lake County, RDA, the budget committee of the State and Churchill Downs subsidiary recently selected by the Indiana Gaming Commission. to operate a casino in Terre Haute.
In addition, Merrillville is also seeking the approval of the General Assembly in House Bill 1267 to pass a 1% tax on food and beverages to fund a possible convention center at Century Plaza, near US 30 and Broadway.
That proposal, sponsored by state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, is not expected to come out of the House Ways and Means Committee until Tuesday’s deadline for House committee action.
