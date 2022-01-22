SC refuses to receive plea over Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts against Sikhs – The New Indian Express





Through IANS NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a PIL seeking to censor all future social media posts by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on the grounds that she had made several sacrilegious statements against the Sikh community, in especially in the context of the demonstration against the agricultural laws. The plea was filed by attorney Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal, who appeared in court in person. A panel of judges DY Chandrachud and Bela M. Trivedi told Chanderpal that the court respects his sensibilities, but the more publicity he gives about his remarks on social media, the more it will help him with his case. As the petitioner also asked to be bludgeoned by the FIRs, filed against her in numerous states, for allegedly making sacrilegious statements against the Sikh community, at a police station in Mumbai, the bench said he did not was not possible for a third person to intervene, as the matter is between him and the state government. However, Chanderpal insisted that she had made several sacrilegious statements against the Sikh community and that action must be taken against her. To this, the bench reiterated that by giving it publicity, the petitioner is doing its cause a disservice. “There are two ways, ignore…there is also a remedy under the law,” the bench said, adding that for every wrong there is a remedy and the petitioner can avail themselves of the remedy available under the law. penal. The plea sought to order all social media platforms to censor, edit or remove Kangana’s posts before allowing them to be published, if it causes public order issues in India. The plea says Kangana made these statements on a public social media platform like Instagram. “This Instagram post in short means and infers” Sikh farmers as Khalistan terrorists, supports 1984 genocide, means Sikhs should be treated as an inferior race like unwanted mosquitoes and they need a guru like Mrs. Indira Gandhi when the eternal Guru of the Sikhs is Guru Granth Sahibjee’,” the plea said. The plea argued that such statements developed a sense of racial discrimination, hatred based on different faiths and could lead to many heated arguments on social media and were even expected to cause riots. “The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous, but are also intended to riot, hurt religious feelings, are defamatory and portray Sikhs in a totally anti-national way. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves severe punishment under the law. They cannot be dismissed or excused,” added the plea, filed through attorney Anil Kumar. The plea also sought an instruction to transfer all FIRs on derogatory statements allegedly made by Kangana about Sikhs to Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

