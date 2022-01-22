Comedian and Baskets Actor Louie Anderson Dead at 68

Photo: David Becker/WireImage

Comedian, actor, writer, and game-show host Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68, according to Deadline. He was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and was getting treated in a Las Vegas Hospital. The day before the news broke, comedian Pauly Shore shared on Twitter that he had visited the comedian to say goodbye: I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes hes still with us but keep him in your prayers.

Anderson, a Minnesota native, began his television-comedy career in 1984 when he made his TV stand-up debut on the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. The set was emblematic of Andersons stand-up sensibility, with jokes about his weight, his family, and growing up in the Midwest. The set kickstarted his career, which led to numerous late-night appearances and stand-up specials, most recently Big Underwear in 2018. In 1994, Anderson created and starred in the animated series, Life With Louie, a fictionalized version of his childhood in the Midwest. The show won him two Emmy awards. He is the only three time recipient of the Humanitas Prizes for writing on a childrens animated series.

Anderson last spoke with Vulture in September 2021 about how 9/11 changed the way comedians approached their work, and he referenced his mother the inspiration behind his Sneakers character in his response. I didnt even know what I was going to say to the audience when I walked out on reopening night, but it came to me. Im a descendant of people pleasers, caregivers, and comforters. I used my moms adage: Be nice to people, Louie. You never know what kind of day they’ve had before they’ve seen you. I was funny that night but much more thoughtful and comforting to the people who ventured out like I did, and I was also very comforted by them. We have to keep moving, one foot in front of the other, somehow believing things would be better and we would be all right.

FX, the network behind Sneakers, released a statement following the news of Andersons death. It reads:

We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson. For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist. He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces.

On Twitter, legions of fans, admirers, collaborators, mentees, colleagues, and friends are paying their respects to Anderson in the best way they know how: by sharing funny anecdotes, moments, clips, and passages of the late comedians work. Henry Winkler, Michael McKean, Gilbert Gottfried, and more have joined in paying tribute.

Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

Baskets was such a phenomenal second act for Louie Anderson. I wish he got a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN —Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Love you Louie Anderson. You are a beautiful, kind and loving man. And funny as fuck! We will keep your name alive down here… say whats up to mom, dad, Sam, Carl, Mitchel, Richard, Robin and of course Bob Saget Give them all a big hug and kiss. Rest well my friend pic.twitter.com/2HAWYj48ic — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson was one of the sweetest people I ever knew, his kindness as deep as his talent. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/gKo3O1tD30 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 21, 2022

RIP the great Louie Anderson

He played one of the greatest TV Mom’s ever on the show Baskets and that’s saying a lot RS pic.twitter.com/97l7npafrP —Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 21, 2022

LOUIE ANDERSON I AM SO SO SORRY BUBBA YOU THE BEST GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 21, 2022

Louie is one of the first comedians I ever saw in person. He is not only hilarious, but a sweet man and a cheerleader for comedians and comedy. His work in BASKETS alone gives him legendary status. And the look on his face in this pic! Hang in there, Louie! @LouieAnderson https://t.co/zbQv6phCAE — Doug Benson is at Super Nova H-wood 2nite & sat! (@DougBenson) January 21, 2022

RIP Louie Anderson! You were as graceful and kind as you were funny. Stay well!! Keep ’em laughing in Heaven https://t.co/c9tEjNOOwg — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and paid us to open for him when we needed money . What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/G0J32twR0A —Travon Free (@Travon) January 21, 2022

The last time I opened for Louie Anderson in 2012, I introduced him to my mom and he signed his book to her. Four days later I got hired to write for The Daily Show. Nine months after that, we were all at the Emmys together. Thanks for being kind and prophetic @LouieAnderson pic.twitter.com/mvVMf2e1Ny —Travon Free (@Travon) January 21, 2022

My first Hollywood job was getting Louie Anderson cigarettes and donuts every day on his CBS sitcom. Most of the time I spent watching him play pinball in his dressing room while he told me to quit and pursue my career. He was super nice to even lil diomb dumbs like me. RIP. —Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 21, 2022

When Louie Anderson came on the show back in 2018, he filled the room with so much love and laughter and at the end gave me his cell phone number and joked that we should tour together. Pouring a little out of my Kirkland orange soda for the total legend. Hell be missed pic.twitter.com/04conoRg2k — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 21, 2022

really love louie anderson’s book of letters to his mom pic.twitter.com/LgWj2QeTRh — darcie (@333333333433333) January 21, 2022

louie anderson and meat loaf in one day. tough day for us overweight people who learned how to be entertaining for attention — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) January 21, 2022

Holy shit I am devastated at the Louie Anderson news. He was an unreal talent and his performance in Baskets was one of the greatest ever. Have always cherished the small interaction I got to have with him in the silliest way – a Baskets FYC event at an Arbys. pic.twitter.com/Ii1v5MeoDT —Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Battle with Cancer – TMZ no words! RIP Louie!! One of my all time favorites https://t.co/Gb7KBleo0 — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 21, 2022

RIP to comedy legend Louie Anderson pic.twitter.com/1ppsX9PW4j —Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson once blew 80 grand, all his money, gambling in LA, then rented a car, drove to Vegas in the middle of the night and used a casino line of credit to win it all back in the pit by sunup, caught at 7am flight and went straight to shoot a 7-11 commercial.

Required. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson SUPER nice guy. Genius level acting on Sneakers. Heres a text I got from him after doing two Funny Or Die shoots together, he wanted to do another one with Eddie Money. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fSpHxq5arn — Rob Hatch-Miller (@robhatchmiller) January 21, 2022

When Paramount forced Eddie Murphy to put a single white person in Coming to America, he chose Louie Anderson. pic.twitter.com/Gf27TssaE8 — David Hill (@davehill77) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson? COME. WE. —George Hahn (@georgehahn) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson was so funny and had such a big heart. This is an interview he did a couple of years ago that I still think about all the time. We need to give people more reasons to twirl. pic.twitter.com/fqNHO0B4xK —Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 21, 2022

RIP Louie Anderson is a true comedy craftsman. A funny, authentic, sweet man. Here are talks from June 2016 and April 2018. https://t.co/lKHMGPbOGu pic.twitter.com/s8RCXSfuga — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 21, 2022