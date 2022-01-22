Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival returns to SLO





The festival returns after a two-year hiatus Shabang Music Productions will present the Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival at Laguna Lake Park on May 13-14, 2022 with four stages, major headlining artists, a silent disco, funk safari, art exhibits, classes of movement, non-musical artists, local food, drinks and more. Shabang Music Productions will present the festival for the first time in two years. After this hiatus, Shabang returns bigger than ever with its first-ever two-day format to host its largest musical performance lineup yet with over 50 acts. Tickets are available online from Tuesday. Early bird tickets will be available from $40 for Friday, $60 for Saturday and $100 for a 2-day pass. Advance tickets will be available from January 28. Shabang still embodies what it stood for in the beginning: the pure bliss of live music, art and the beautiful scenery of the Central Coast. Now, we’ve just kicked it up a few hundred notches to create the most electrifying music festival experience the Central Coast has ever seen,” said Shabang co-founder Greg Golf. Founded by Central Coast community members Greg Golf, Carson Stone and Alexander Schwend, Shabang Music Productions grew from a few friends and a guitar to a staple of music and artistic expression in San Luis Obispo and along the entire central coast. Learn more about www.shabangslo.com. Related About the Author: news staff The Paso Robles Daily News news team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and news releases. The press team can be contacted at [email protected]

