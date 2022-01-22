As Priyanka Chopra welcomes her first child, here are other Bollywood actresses who became mothers in their late 30s





Actresses who became mothers in the late 1930s HIGHLIGHTS Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced they welcomed a baby through surrogacy

As Priyanka embraces motherhood at 39, here’s the actress who became a mother in her late 30s

Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty and More Became Moms in the Late 30s Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the most amazing news last night. The couple welcomed a baby through surrogacy. Priyanka, who is 39, took to Instagram to share the happy news with her friends and fans. She wrote, “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request confidentiality during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much.” Nick Jonas also shared the same note on his Instagram handle. Before Priyanka, there were actresses who embraced motherhood in their late thirties and inspired many. Looked: Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor was 36 when she gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. The actress welcomed her second child in 2021. Kareena has been an inspiration to many who wish to embrace motherhood at the end of the thirties. She also worked throughout her pregnancy. She is Mirza Dia Mirza welcomed her baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14. She was 39 when she gave birth to her baby. Shilpa Shetty When talking about the fittest actress in Bollywood, the name of Shilpa Shetty comes first. The actress welcomed her son Viaan Raj Kundra at the age of 37. She then had her second baby through surrogacy. neha dupia Neha Dhupia welcomed her first child, Mehr Dhupia Bedi in 2018, when she was 38. The actress has made pregnancy so easy with her amazing Instagram posts. After that three years later, she gave birth to her second child. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai married at the age of 33 and embraced motherhood at the age of 37. The actress is quite close to her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and often shares photos with her on social media. Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child the following year. the Mardaani The actress was 37 when she embraced motherhood. Amrita Rao Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy in November 2020. The actress was 39 when she gave birth to the boy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/celebrity/as-priyanka-chopra-welcomes-first-child-here-are-other-bollywood-actresses-who-became-mothers-in-late-30s-article-89050786 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos