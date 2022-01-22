10 Bollywood Movies We Wish Had A Happy Ending

Everyone wants their Friday night movies to have a happy ending because no one wants their weekend destroyed by a sad ending. But some movies tend to have tragic endings, and we always seem to think, “Wouldn’t it be so nice if the movie ended like this.”

Bollywood is a dream world where most movies have a happy ending. However, some films, based on sad novels or created in the minds of the directors, do not agree with the tradition of happy endings. Today we will list some of the movies that could have had a happy ending but preferred to stay sad and dark.

1. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Let’s be honest with ourselves, watching the perfect Bollywood couple shoot each other was not something people wanted to see. The story is based on the legend of two lovers, Ram and Leela.

It could have been much better if their families accepted their love rather than caste and clan. The plot is very similar to the famous story of Romeo and Juliet.

2. Lootera

Lootera is a 2013 film based on the famous short story “The Last Leaf” by O. Henry, which managed to break many hearts. Even though the story itself is sad, people still expected a happy ending from typical Bollywood directors. As Varun leaves Pakhi, seeing his health improving, a policeman shot him on the road. With a leaf still on the tree, Pakhi wakes up to find Varun gone.

It would have been nice if Varun had hung the last plate safely and united with a healthy Pakhi.

3. Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che is a 2013 film based on the novel “The Three Mistakes of My Life” by Chetan Bhagat. The film showed us the spirits of friendship but managed to give a sad ending. The film revolves around three friends who set up a cricket academy to produce India’s next cricketing champions.

If Ishaan had stopped Omi from killing Ali, making him realize his mistake, the ending would have been much better.

4. The dirty picture

The Dirty Picture is a 2011 film based on the life of Silk Smitha; a South Indian actress known for her erotic roles. Vidya Balan played the role, which was a smart choice. The ending broke our hearts as Smitha loses to slander and kills herself at the end.

If Silk had worked hard to overcome his difficulties and lead a more fulfilling life instead of giving in, the ending would have been great.

5. Jannat

With Imran Hashmi and Sonal Chouhan, Jannat is a 2008 romance film with a tragic ending, like all the films on this list. Many people were saddened by Arjun’s death.

Many people expected the couple’s eternity, but the director had something else in mind.

6. Kal Ho Na Ho

The legendary film from the king of Bollywood could have had a much better ending. Aman’s death from cancer was a personal tragedy for many. People loved the character and didn’t want to see him die.

Nonetheless, the movie was a hit, but if Aman had won his battle with cancer and attended Naina and Rohits’ wedding, this storyline could have turned the movie from a blockbuster movie into a blockbuster one!

seven. Rank of Basanti

The blockbuster movie starring Aamir Khan also had a sad ending. Aamir Khan’s DJ sparked a sense of patriotism in every person across the country. Their fight against corruption in the film was praised by many. Unfortunately, they fell prey to the very thing they were fighting against; criminality.

The best case scenario might have been if the DJ and the gang hadn’t died and continued their fight against corruption and ultimately won the battle freeing the country from corrupt rulers. They would have set a heroic example and taught people that anything is possible through hard work.

8. Aashiqui 2

The budding love between Aarohi and Rahul was beautiful. Aashiqui 2 was a movie that swept us off our feet. However, Rahul’s death at the end of the film brought many people in the theater to tears.

If Aarohi had helped Rahul overcome his alcoholism and their love had lasted forever, it would have been a happier ending. But some things only look good in the imagination, don’t they?

9. Raanjhana

Ranjhaana, a hit movie from 2013, had a good ending, but it could have been so much better. Kundan’s long-running quest for Zoya’s love did not end until after her death. Unfortunately, he couldn’t be with the one he loved for so long. Zoya only realized after his death that she loved him too.

He could have lived if she had called him, but he was tired from his quest and, in the end, only wanted to rest. He thought that no matter how many times he reincarnated, he would always fall in love with a girl like Zoya. If Zoya had recognized her true love at the start of the film, they would have lived happily ever after.

ten. Agneepath

Vijay’s death at the hands of his mother brought tears to many eyes. Hrithik Roshan’s heroic and legendary acting added to the emotional state of the scene.

If Vijay had united with his family after defeating Kancha, I would have walked out of the movie theater much happier, wouldn’t you?