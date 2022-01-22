Touching the Void criticizes mountaineering adaptation fails to reach thrilling heights | Culture

Entertainment
William Blake said that great things are done when men and mountains meet, and the capitalization seems telling; if there are female mountaineers, there is something hyper-masculine about the idea of conquering the mountains. In his classic memoir, Touching the Void, Joe Simpson speaks candidly about his addiction to the thrill of mountaineering and the strange lust for danger that comes from too much testosterone and too little imagination.
The book shot to fame when it was published in 1988, and then the 2003 docudrama made Simpson and fellow climber Simon Yates even more famous. Certainly, it was an extraordinary story of courage and survival; two climbers in impossible danger, a broken leg, a fall, a body hanging from a rope. This rope became a kind of talismanic representation of human connection, and the decision to cut it, ostensibly sending another climber to his death, chillingly underscored its limits.
A stage adaptation of a story that takes place entirely on top of a mountain in the Andes begs the question of how, but more important is the question of why. What drew playwright David Greig to this story, and what did he think a theatrical version could tell us that hadn’t been told before? It would be instructive to ask him, because the play does not provide satisfactory answers.
The central change Greig makes is the introduction of Joe’s sister, Sarah (Lucy Durack), who opens the play with a speech she gives at the welcoming pub Joes Wake. In attendance are Simon (Kevin Hofbauer), Joes’ climbing partner, and Richard (Karl Richmond), the man who tended their tents at base camp. As the three drink and cry, as Sarah breaks through the male bombast and searches for details about the fate of her brothers, Joe (Joe Klocek) himself appears as an apparition. The story of the rise and fall slowly unfolds, as an adventure story in its own right and as a means of exorcising ghosts.
But Greig has a trick up his sleeve. What becomes clear is that Sarah is not conjuring up Joe; rather Joe, trapped and alone on the mountain, conjures Sarah. The wake is just a hallucination, Joes has imagined the end of a life still hanging in the balance, and his sister becomes a ghost guide to get him through. It may have struck the playwright as an ingenious device, a way of taking the relentless interiority of the books and making it external and thus the stuff of stage drama. But the effect is strangely inert, and intellectually thin. In The Simpsons’ own version, an inner voice keeps him alive and moving; here it is his good old sister Sarah, who encourages him like an overzealous life coach.
If the playwright thought introducing Sarah would help balance the gender disparity at the heart of the story, he had to give her some inner life. As it stands, and despite Durack’s earthy charm and welcome cynicism, Sarah is just an adjunct to the men and, as the play progresses, dangerously close to the maniacal pixie girl trope. Worse, because it accompanies Joe throughout his ordeal, this existential terror of being alone the void at the center of the story fails to register.
Director Petra Kalive seems more comfortable with the plays of the lighter moments, its flippant humor and light-hearted banter, than she is with the inclination towards awe; she struggles to fight the shifts in tone into something relevant and moving. The monumental scenography by Andrew Bailey, with its mountain made of metal slats, is clever and suggestive, and the lighting by Katie Sfetkidis is masterfully effective. The mountain seems to go from snow-capped peaks to rocky moraines simply with a change in light.
The actors are admirably physical and committed, even if they never seem particularly tense (mountaineering aside). Klocek is a winning Joe, avuncular even when most tortured, and Hofbauer is suitably pained as a guilt-bearing climber. Best of all is Richmond, who brings tremendous charm and depth to a character that could easily become irritating.
No one guesses why people feel compelled to scale impossible heights for the sake of it, but at least The Simpsons’ own narrative has tackled the big questions of life and death in some meaningful way. The Greigs version is depressingly light, casual and avoidant. Maybe adapting isn’t for him; he wrote Stanislaw Lems’ gruesome stage adaptation Solaris for Malthouse Theater a few years ago. Blake might have been right that great things happen when men and the mountain collide, but not in this iteration.
