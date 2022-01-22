Pete Davidson and Colin Jost just bought a ferry to Staten Island





For about 24 hours, it was a mystery in New York: Who would pay over $280,000 for a huge, 57-year-old orange Staten Island ferry with non-running engines? The answer turned out to be a group of investors that includes two of the island’s most famous natives, Saturday Night Live cast members Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. Mr. Davidson and Mr. Jost joined a consortium of New Yorkers who placed the winning bid in a auction which ended on Wednesday, according to Paul Italia, a comedy club owner who did the bidding for the group. A spokeswoman for NBC, the network that broadcasts SNL, also confirmed the involvement of the two performers. Yes, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are involved, said Mr. Italia, who founded The Stand, a comedy club in Manhattan. Yes, we bought the boat and we have a general idea of ​​our dream of what we want to do.

Mr Italia said they were considering turning the ferry into an art and entertainment venue, but added it was too early to know what was feasible. The reality is that everyone who has come together over this has a sincere motive to see the right thing happen, to restore a piece of New York, he said. Mr Italia described the buyers as a group of like-minded New York natives who wanted to save the old boat from being scrapped. He said Mr. Davidson and Mr. Jost got involved because the ferry, known as John F. Kennedy, held a special place in their hearts as Staten Island natives.

Mr. Davidson, who still lives on Staten Island, has made fun of of its roots on Saturday Night Live, noting the borough’s gargantuan former junkyard and its abundance of pizzerias and bagel shops. He starred in The King of Staten Island, a 2020 movie in which his character spends his days smoking marijuana and dreams of becoming a tattoo artist. And lately he has Nice To Meet You borough residents by bringing his even more famous girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, for a visit.

Mr. Jost wrote in his 2020 memory, A Very Punchable Face, that his commute to high school in Manhattan involved taking the ferry every day of the week. Mr. Jost, who is married to actress Scarlett Johansson, no longer lives in Staten Island. Among the boat’s other investors is Ron Castellano, who describes himself as an architect, developer and entrepreneur. Mr Castellano said the Kennedy had significant historical value as the last of an old style of ferry. The ferry buyers were first reported by Vulture. The Kennedy, which was commissioned in 1965, was by far the oldest boat in the city’s fleet when it was retired in August, said Vincent Barone, spokesman for the city’s Department of Transportation. Despite her age, the Kennedy was popular with riders as she had wide walkways on her decks which provided space for riding in the open air and made it easy to embark and disembark passengers. The city’s City Administrative Services Department put the ferry up for auction this month, seeking an initial bid of $250,000. After it was lowered to $125,000, Mr. Italia started bidding. But, he said, each of his offers was quickly countered by an undisclosed rival. The best offers hovered around $140,000 until the Wednesday night deadline approached. At the last minute, Mr. Italia’s rival bet $280,000, triggering a brief overtime in which Mr. Italia placed the winning bid: $280,100. He certainly made us spend more money than we wanted to, Mr Italia said of the unnamed rival.

But the purchase price is the least of buyers’ concerns now, he said. The auction website made it clear that the boat was being sold as is and where it is, which is at the St. George ferry terminal along the north shore of Staten Island. Buyers have about two weeks to move the boat, which is 85 meters long, 20 meters wide and weighs over 2,100 tonnes. Mr Italia said it would take two tugs to tow the Kennedy and a lot of money to store it while its final destination is determined. In the meantime, he said, homeowners will seek help from the city and state. We were going to need tremendous support to get there, he said. It’s a heavy lift.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/21/nyregion/pete-davidson-colin-jost-ferry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos