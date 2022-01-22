Kartik Aryan gifts a Mini Cooper to mom and uploads a video





Bollywood actors flaunting their new rides on social media is nothing new. However, in a sweet move, the Bollywood actor has uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, which shows his whole experience buying a Mini Cooper Convertible for his mum. Before Aaryan got himself a chic black-colored Lamborghini Urus, the actor bought a green-colored Mini Cooper S Cabriolet for his mother, Mrs. Mala Tiwari. Kartik Aaryan uploaded the video almost two years after buying the car on his YouTube channel, on his mother’s birthday. The car was given by him to his mother on his birthday two years ago, in January 2020. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The 5 minute and 52 second video begins with Kartik entering an authorized Mini outlet, where he can be seen exploring the green colored Mini Cooper S Convertible he had chosen as a surprise gift for his mother. . In the video, he mentions one of his past experiences of an international trip with his family. Among a crowd of high-end luxury cars, her mother was intrigued by a green-colored Mini Cooper and adored it for its style. Out of curiosity, she also asked him how people could fit inside such a toy-like car. He then says that he wishes to see his mother move into the car and use it as her daily commute. Kartik Aryan surprised his mother After that, the actor is seen testing the load capacity of the Mini Cooper S Convertible in the video, which can hold 80 kg of weight. After signing all the formalities, he summons his parents to the showroom. When his parents arrived at the showroom, Kartik then reveals to his mother that the car is the real birthday surprise for her. Upon realizing this, her mother became emotional and said the car made her feel royal. The actor is then seen taking delivery of the car in the presence of his fans, who were waiting outside the showroom to congratulate and wish his mother her birthday and the new gift. The video ends with the actor driving the car with his parents in it. Kartik jas captioned the video jokingly like Ab Tak EMI chukka Raha hun (I still pay EMI for the car). The Mini Cooper S Convertible is the most affordable convertible car one can buy in India. Based on the Mini Cooper three-door hatchback, this convertible is available with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, this engine develops 189 hp of maximum power and 280 Nm of torque. Apart from the Mini Cooper S Cabriolet, the actor is mostly seen driving his Lamborghini Urus as his daily driver. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

