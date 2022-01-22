Helen Uffner dresses Hollywood in perfect historical detail. Now she faces eviction.

Between the glittering glass towers of Long Island City, at the end of Orchard Street, stands an old three-story warehouse with a crumbling gray exterior, next to a broken barbed wire fence.

Through a heavy steel door, in a dark tunnel, Helen Uffner operates her 8,000 square foot museum, featuring thousands of vintage garments from the mid-1800s to the 1980s that she has been assembling for more than 40 years. Uffner, 70, and her warehouse are the open secret of New York filmmakers, fashion and costume designers, and theater producers, who depend on her to rent vintage clothing and accessories suitable for their productions.

For me, antique clothing is an art form, Uffner said. People might think, Oh my god, you’ve made so many plans and you have to make a fortune! But I think I do it for love.

However, Helen Uffner Vintage Clothing LLC. could be about to close. In recent years, luxury residential skyscrapers have sprouted like wild trees around Long Island City, once an industrial hub. Tenants like Uffner are forced to leave.

When I started 43 years ago, there were maybe 10 [vintage rental businesses], and now I am the last, said Uffner. However, its current warehouse will soon be replaced by the future tallest luxury apartment building in Long Island City.

Traveling is nothing new for Uffner. Three years ago, she was in a warehouse on 41st Avenue, a block away; now, this building houses offices for technology companies. Before moving to Long Island City, she was in a century-old building on West 37and street in Garment Center, Manhattan, which was also demolished to make way for a high-rise apartment.

This time I don’t know what my plan is, Uffner said. I may have to sell the business as I don’t know if it will be possible to find another space. Everyone works to try to find me a place.

It feels like traveling back in time, lingering in Uffners warehouse. Countless dresses, coats and blouses from the Victorian and Edwardian eras hang on double-shelf shelves, and thousands of shoes pile up against the walls in chronological order. Hats and belts occupy the entire southwest corner.

At the entrance, next to a model wearing a chunky green knitted cardigan, a note reminds visitors that Tom Hanks wore it in his 2015 film bridge of spies. Michael Caine wore the brown lighthouse next to it, with gold linear patterns, in The rules of the cider house. Along the wall are framed certificates from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, crediting Uffners’ contribution to the Emmy-winning miniseries as lone dove and The legacy. A returned clothing rack from the HBO TV series Julia waiting to be registered. She also worked on Julian Fellowes’ new HBO drama, Golden age.

Dressed in a long-sleeved black blouse, gold necklace and vintage black and white bangles climbing up one arm, Uffner folds, irons and sews clothes, hanging them on racks for various productions. She walks around her collections as she wanders the space, climbing a ladder to identify 1920s boy’s pants, showing off an emerald green dress Beyonc wore and choosing the smallest model to fit a dress red evening dress.

I wash them, I dry clean them. They are like my children.

Uffner and her family moved from Belgium to New York when she was 11. Her interest in vintage clothing was born with her mother, who collected beautiful handmade blouses in Austria. As a child, Uffner spent all his pocket money on thrift stores, but never thought to wear his finds. When Woody Allens’ team found her in the 1980s, she already had a rack of 1920s clothes in her Murray Hill apartment. They bought everything she had for the movie Zelig.

I thought, what if I rented and then I got everything back? Uffner said, that’s how it started.

In the past, Uffner hunted in thrift stores and antique fairs; now people contact her with family heirlooms. Once, she received a phone call from the family of a 90-year-old woman, who was moving into a nursing home. She didn’t want to throw away her clothes, so Uffner went to buy her some 1950s clothes. Now, instead of being in a landfill, the women’s sweater set is not only in Uffners warehouse, but also in the movie a beautiful spirit.

Uffner takes great care of his clothes. I don’t want clothes just tossed in the trash, Uffner said. You want to pass that love on from someone to someone else who will take care of them. I wash them, I dry clean them. They are like my children.

In his warehouse, Uffner has strict rules about what can be filmed and what cannot.

Acceptable: Uffner herself and unrented clothing without name tags identifying their productions.

Unacceptable: An old shotgun lying under a pile of papers on her desk, with black flowers on its golden barrel: It’s a fake, but I don’t want to get in trouble, she says.

Also prohibited: a rack hanging with hats and bags damaged by flooding during Hurricane Ida, with water stains and wrinkled surfaces.

Former Uffners employee Clair Zhang said some of Uffners’ stock was ruined by the sewer overflow. When I arrived the day after Ida, as I walked in, she handed me a broom and we started sweeping the water, Zhang said.

The warehouse closed for a month to recover from the disaster, while Uffner and his assistants relaunched all clothes by hand, laundered white clothes, and washed and disinfected the floor. Boxes of antique ribbons, books, laces and Victorian necklaces once stored on the floor were beyond repair.

They said the space was very competitive, but for whom? Helen Uffner

But the hurricane did not stop his business, nor did the pandemic. Although Uffner did not open for much of the past year, film, theater and television production has resumed. Uffner has been very busy since this spring, she said, and now has more than 30 projects underway, including shows from Amazon, Netflix and Universal.

The only thing stopping him is the rent.

Uffner continually sought another warehouse. The Film Commissioners office recently called to suggest a space at Hudson Yards. But the rent of 100 per square foot per year is more than 10 times its current rent in Queens.

They said the space was very competitive, but for whom? Uffner burst out laughing. I guess if you are a law firm it could be cheap. I don’t think the public has any conceivable idea of ​​how much we [theatrical business] can afford.

Alexia (whose last name is withheld for confidential reasons), a costume designer for a platform show, came from New Jersey to collect clothes from the 1950s-60s. Climbing ladders and measuring waists with a tape measure, she said she would have to rent clothes in Los Angeles if Uffner closed. It’s a bit sad, said Alexia. Helen is a world renowned vintage collector.

Wesley Harris, Associate Producer of Multitude Films, came in for some 1960s youth clothing for his documentary on student organizations. He selected shoes, pants, and skirts, as Uffner helped hang them on a rack. I heard about Helen from a prop house, Harris said. They recommended it as the best place in the area.

With Uffner unable to find an affordable new warehouse, another option is to sell his collection to wealthy individuals or major production studios. If Uffner’s business leaves New York, there won’t be any major vintage costume rental houses to service the number of current and emerging productions here. I know my clients will be shocked, Uffner said. Because there will be no other place to rent in the immediate vicinity.