Two impending battlegrounds for NFTs





NFTs have gone from strength to strength in 2021, becoming a cultural phenomenon as collections like “Bored Ape Yacht Club” have seen celebrities such as Stephen Curry and Jimmy Fallon buy unique jpegs of selfless-looking simians in boat clothes. This brought big brands to NFT, with the NFL, UFC and WWE joining the NBA as major sports leagues with NFT licenses. It should be noted that monthly NFT sales peaked in August 2021, with $4.5 billion collected that month. The amount has fallen every month since, but has remained above $2 billion, which is unimaginable at the start of 2021, when monthly sales averaged $279 million between January and June. But the success of NFTs also poses two very different problems for the digital format. With the boom in sales on all platforms, more and more companies have created their own blockchains. For example, Panini, a trading card and memorabilia maker with NFT licenses for the UFC, NBA, and NFL (and soon WWE), created its own Panini blockchain for NFT sales and does not sell to auctions on other platforms. It is not possible to move an NFT purchased on a proprietary blockchain to a private wallet. While this is a savvy business move ensuring the coiner takes a cut of any future NFT trading card sales – with the smart contract being fully implemented by the company – it does mean that NFT collectors will have multiple wallets in the future with no way to collect their collections in one place. This is an obvious hurdle for those looking to adapt their parts in the real world or in the metaverse and one that seems to have no solution, as companies will seek to retain as much control over their digital domains as possible. In other words, the massive commercialization of NFTs has begun. This leads to another problem for the NFT community. When NFTs were first released, the only way to buy one was through cryptocurrency, usually Ethereum. VIP+’s partnership with a leading consumer insights company GetWizerComment for our special report “Demographic Division” revealed that this reliance on cryptocurrency was a potential barrier for the majority of consumers of all ages. Crypto tends to be seen as too complex for average consumers to figure out, and so a service that is purely transaction-based limits its market reach. NFT originalists and purists would say that’s okay and should always be the case. But with the likes of Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster, and record labels make plans for NFTs and Fox creating Blockchain Creative Labs, moving away from cryptocurrency as the transactional base will continue. It should be noted that this is already happening. Dapper Labs and Panini are two NFT operators that only require debit or credit card information to purchase. In fact, it is impossible to buy a Panini licensed NFT with crypto. This might break the NFT community, but that’s to be expected. Every digital innovation, from the relative savagery of Web 1.0 and Napster to YouTube and social media, has eventually been colonized by big industry and seen its world redesigned. True or classic NFTs, traded only by .Eth and hosted on wallets like MetaMask will remain. But expect the NFT schism to occur soon when the digital format makes the leap to mass adoption.

