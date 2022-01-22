Bollywood stars who had a child through surrogacy





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have embraced parenthood by welcoming a baby through surrogacy. The couple shared the news with their fans on their respective Instagram handles. The update said, We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much. As Priyanka and Nick dive into their new responsibilities, let’s take a look at the list of Bollywood celebrities who became parents through surrogacy. Preity Zinta In November 2021, Preity Zinta took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Gene Goodenough had welcomed their twins Gia and Jai through surrogacy. She wrote a heartfelt note thanking the doctors, nurses and their surrogates. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra announced the birth of their second child, daughter Samisha in 2020. They had revealed that they too had opted for surrogacy for the delivery. Tusshar Kapoor A proud single father, Tusshar welcomed baby boy Laksshya in 2016 through surrogacy, giving Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor their first grandchild. Karan Johar Just like Tusshar, Karan Johar also became a proud single parent in 2017. He announced that he welcomed twins, Yash and Roohi, through a surrogate. The filmmaker often shares publications with his children on Instagram. sunny leon Another couple who chose to give birth via surrogacy are Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. The couple were blessed with twins in 2018. They adopted a daughter, Nisha, in 2017. Ekta Kapoor Producer Ekta Kapoor followed in the footsteps of her brother Tusshar and welcomed a baby through surrogacy. She welcomed her son Ravie in 2019. Shreyas Talpade Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti were blessed with their first child after 14 years of marriage, all thanks to surrogacy. They had a baby girl named Aadya in 2018. Shah Rukh Khan King Khan surprised everyone when he and his wife Gauri Khan shared the news of their third child AbRam in 2013. The couple followed Sohail Khan and Seema Khan’s recommendation to opt for surrogacy. Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/priyanka-chopra-shah-rukh-khan-karan-johar-bollywood-stars-who-had-child-via-surrogacy-4685582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos