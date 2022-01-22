Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through surrogacy, the duo request confidentiality





Bollywood actress turned Hollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband, Nick Jonas, have embraced the journey of parenthood via surrogacy. The couple left their fans shocked when they announced the happy news. They seem thrilled to embark on the journey of being parents. However, they have yet to confirm whether they were blessed with a baby boy or a baby girl. Before we take you further into the story, let’s take a look back at Nick and Priyanka’s love story. During the winters of 2018, Priyanka and Nick were married in two grand weddings according to their religions at Umaid Bhawan Palace. And now they are living their “happily ever after”. Recommend Reading: Twinkle Khanna Plays A Word Game With His Daughter, Nitara, Thinks She Might Beat Her Soon On January 22, 2022, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and announced the arrival of her firstborn. She posted a photo message, which revealed that they had welcomed their baby via surrogacy. The duo had also requested privacy to celebrate the moment with their family. Check it out below: Earlier, in an interview with InStyle magazine, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her difficult year. The beauty had revealed how the duo had completely different careers and never interfered with each other’s decisions. The couple also see themselves as the top priority in their lives. She revealed: “We talk all the time, you know. We know each other’s hearts. We put each other first in everything we do. We have very individual careers and we’re both very clear about not never interfere in the professional life of the other.” We can’t wait to see a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick’s baby! And you? Next Read: Remo D’souza’s Wife Lizelle Remembering Baby Brother Jason Watkins Shares Grieving Message AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

