Oscars 2022 Predictions: Best Supporting Actor





As with leading men, the winner of Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars is usually one of the more seasoned contestants. Of the 85 winners to date, only four Best Supporting Actor champions were in their 20s and only 15 were in their 30s. The last winner Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas et le Messie”), had just turned 32 when he won. (Scroll down for the most recent Oscars 2022 predictions for Best Supporting Actor.) By comparing, brad pitt was 56 when he won in 2020 for his star performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He joined 13 lucky winners who were in their 50s when they lifted the trophy. Eleven other men were in their 60s when they won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. For eight fellows, it took until they reached their 60s to win while two (George Burns for “The Sunshine Boys” and Christopher Plumer for “Beginners”) were north of 80 when they won their only Oscars. At the 2019 Oscars, Mahershala Ali prevailed for “Green Book”. He had won this same category two years earlier for “Moonlight”. He was the 31st (and 29th) recipient of this award to be in his 40s. Sam Rockwell, who won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the 30th, having won the award eight months before turning 50. TO DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our predictions for the 2022 Best Picture Oscar. UPDATE: January 21, 2022 Top contenders (ranked by probability of winning)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast” Strong competitors (alphabetical)

David Alvarez, “West Side Story”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Richard Jenkins, “Humans”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos” Possible competitors (alphabetical)

Mike Faist, “West Side History”

Corey Hawkins, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jason Isaacs, “Humans”

Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

Mark Rylance, "Don't Look Up"

