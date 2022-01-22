EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone on intimacy in Gehraiyaan: ‘In Indian cinema, I don’t think you’ve ever seen it like we did in film’: Bollywood News





The trailer for the long-awaited Shakun Batra movieGehraiyaanwas recently dropped during a virtual press conference. The trailer for the film received an overwhelming response among audiences for its unique way of telling and portraying the characters. Speaking about the film, the film’s star actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa as well as director Shakun Batra gathered for an exclusive interview withBollywood Hungary.The cast spoke in detail about the film and its characters. Deepika also talked about intimacy inGehraiyaanand said we haven’t seen him in Indian movies till now. During the interview, Deepika Padukone was asked about the importance of the legacy factor when making job choices at this stage of her career. RIn response to this, Deepika said, “It’s not very often I get asked this question, but it’s a great insight if I may say so. Over the years with the kind of films I’ve I’ve done, with the experiences I’ve had professionally and personally, I think you’re reaching a point in your life where you’re not really living for this Friday, you’re living for this legacy that you’re carrying behind, let that be your choice movies, whether it’s your choice of characters, whether it’s the work you do outside of my main profession which is acting. I’m in that phase of my life and I’ve been at it for a few years where really I think you’re reaching a stage in your life where you want to be able to not only push the boundaries but also do things differently than they’ve been done historically. You have to ask yourself why things were made a certain way, then done get them your way and what is it i’m gonna leave behind. Yes, I’m doing this trip andGehraiyaanis part of this journey. She added, “How can we push the boundaries? With the kind of stories we tell, the kind of characters we’re able to portray on screen, the intimacy you see in film and the little what you saw in the trailer, in Indian cinema, I don’t think you’ve seen it before like we did in the movie I don’t think you’ve seen the characters like you’ll see in this movie. My journey or the purpose that I wake up to each morning also translates into why I ended up making this movie.” Co-produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batras Jouska Films,Gehraiyaanwill have its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

