Mrs. Towne solves the riddle and heads to Hollywood





It was the fall of 1952 and Alberta Towne sat in her home at 23 Berlin St. trying to figure out a riddle. She was normally good at this type of thing, but this one stumped her: “I am a very high-strung infant, my folks think I’m great; my first teeth are my onlyteeth, in all, four score and eight. What am I?” It didnt take very long for Mrs. Towne to venture a guess once she really thought about it and she bravely called the Hollywood, Calif. phone number to she hoped to claim her prize. She was indeed the first caller with the correct answer and was told she would be going off to an all-expense paid trip to Hollywood. Our story starts several weeks before, however.Townes son, Larry, was off hunting pheasants with his friend, Bill Miller.Although the guys didnt find many pheasants that day in the Rocky Pond area of ​​Northborough, they did find something unusual deep in the underbrush was a bright ribbon with a deflated balloon on one end and a plastic cigarette case tied to the other end. Inside the case was the riddle and instructions from the co-sponsors, the Independent Grocers Association of America and the popular national radio show, People Are Funny. Larry brought it home to his mother in Clinton and, thanks to the correct answer, she became somewhat of a local celebrity. Towne not only won that free trip to Hollywood, but also $2,000 worth of groceries, a nice little sum of money in 1952. The trip was taken on the first week of December of 52, the first trip out west for the Clintonian and her first plane ride, too. S he had a weeks stay at the Hollywood Plaza Hotel and was interviewed by Art Linkletter as the special guest on radios People Are Funny. That show, starring Linkletter, would come to television only a few years later. Towne got to tour all of the major movie studios and went sightseeing in Beverly Hills, checking out the homes of some of Hollywoods biggest stars. She told the Item reporter upon her return that she thought everything was beautiful out there and that Art Linkletter was a wonderful guy. Mrs. Towne found out the balloon her son had found in Northborough was one of 26 balloons sent up around the country as part of this riddle contest and her particular balloon had been released from Bangor, Maine, several weeks before it was found. The front-page headline, Returns from Hollywood appeared in the Dec. 10 Clinton Daily Item and also told of Mrs. Townes interview the night before on WTAG radio. She related her experiences in Hollywood and also received a certificate from the president of the Independent Grocers Association. It was not the first time, or the last time, a Clintonian would become a celebrity. By the way, Townes answer to the riddle was: A Baby Grand Piano. Terrance Ingano is a Clinton historian.

