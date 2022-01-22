On Navya Nanda’s “White Hair” post, Uncle Abhishek Bachchan left this comment





Strong points Navya Naveli Nanda shared beautiful photos

Navya is wearing a pretty pastel saree

“ft. my white hair,” Navya wrote New Delhi: Navya Naveli Nanda is a stunner. And, we believe that no one needs a reason or a day to accept this statement. Whether it’s her infectious smile or her wit, we love everything about her. And, today, Navya gave us another reason to fall in love with her again. She posted a series of beautiful photos on Instagram. She simply nailed the saree look. But, wait, there’s more. Navya wants us to focus on something else here. His white hair. Oh good? Yes, that’s what she wrote in the side note. My white hair, he said. Navya also added a pink flower and the sun emojis to the post. Fans and friends of Navya Naveli Nanda flooded the comment space with red hearts. Navya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan left a hug emoji in the comments section. Here are the photos we’re talking about: Didn’t we tell you that Navya Naveli Nanda has an infectious smile? And these photos are proof of that. Well, it should be added that the photos even managed to attract the attention of Deepika Padukone. The actress couldn’t help but rush to the comment space and wrote Beauty. And then Navya Naveli Nanda wanted us to check out her new hairstyle. This red ribbon suits her very well. Is not it ? Wait, that’s not all. There is more. The banter between Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda cannot be missed. After seeing Navya’s red heart emoji in the caption, Shweta Bachchan wrote: Navya, what an inspirational caption. To this, Navya replied, Shweta Bachchan, you haven’t been very helpful. They give major mother-daughter goals here. Accept? Now look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s Winter Diaries. This is his Chai and Charpai moment. So do you have a say about Navya Naveli Nanda and her funny Instagram stories?

