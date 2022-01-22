



Mumbai: Actor Sharib Hashmi is undoubtedly one of those names that needs no introduction, the actor has received amazing responses from fans for his movies and web series. No doubt it is always a treat to see actor Sharib Hashmi in his projects and fans are always looking forward to the actor’s next project. The TellyChakkar team had an exclusive chance to speak with actor Sharib Hashmi about the most difficult phase of his life where he also spoke in detail about his upcoming projects. Sharib Hashmi on the most difficult phase of his life Sharib Hashmi got candid and revealed he was 33 when he entered the Bollywood industry, the actor said he started very late in his life when it came to making the big things. When he entered Bollywood he was married and had a child, it was quite difficult for him to start at the age of 33. But it’s undoubtedly the actor’s hard work and dedication that has earned him so much love. The actor says he’s been blessed with some incredible responses from fans. ALSO READ (INTERESTING! In this movie, I’m neither a rapper nor a bowler, nor fooling everyone: Siddhant Chaturvedi on Gehraiyaan) Sharib Hashmi on social media as a platform in the lives of celebrities Indeed, social media is one of those platforms that connects fans with their favorite stars, Sharib Hashmi also says it is the best way for actors to have a direct conversation with their fans. He received incredible messages regarding his projects and characters. The actor also says he’s been lucky not to have faced any social media trolling or negative comments so far. Sharib Hashmi on his next project Sharib Hashmi will next be seen in the upcoming Hotstar web series titled The Great Indian Murder. The actor has been seen in movies like Sharmaji Ki Beti, Dhaakad, Mission Majnu and Vikram Vedha. What do you think of actor Sharib Hashmi? Let us know in the comments section below. For more insights from the world of Bollywood, digital and TV, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. READ ALSO (Fabulous! Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar unite for the program Discovery + Mission Frontline)

