Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a serious car accident, escapes unscathed | Hollywood

Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car accident on Friday, which injured one person.

There was a traffic accident involving four vehicles on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another…a woman was transported to a local hospital with a scrape, the Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison to Fox News Digital.

Apparently, the former California governor was inside a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV’s airbags to deploy. Several images from the scene have gone viral on the internet. The images show a number of badly damaged cars.

TMZ released photos from the crash site showing Arnold’s black SUV partially on top of the red car, which he collided with. The actor was also photographed at the scene, appearing unharmed.

According to TMZ, the accident was so severe that his monstrous SUV overturned on another car and the driver was seriously injured. The outlet said the woman driving the other car was injured – bleeding profusely from her head and an ambulance then took her to hospital. Witnesses said the accident looked like a stunt in a movie.

The report added that law enforcement sources said they believe the accident was Arnolds’ fault. They were quoted saying it was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red. Arnold was not fined, however.

Arnolds’ rep told Fox News Digital that he was doing well and was extremely concerned about the injured woman.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most successful action stars in Hollywood history, having been a decorated bodybuilder before his acting career. He also served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He was last seen on screen in the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate, reprising his iconic role from the Terminator series. He is set to appear in a supporting role in the upcoming action comedy Kung Fury 2.

(With ANI inputs)