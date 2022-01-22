Actor attack case: ‘Siddique’ attended a conspiracy meeting at the Aluva Hotel | Kerala News





Kochi: In a new twist to the actress attack case, it has now been revealed that a conspiracy meeting took place at a hotel in Aluva before the actress was abducted and sexually harassed. Sobhana, mother of the first defendant in the Pulsar Suni case, told police that her son told her that such a conspiracy meeting had taken place in a hotel in Aluva before the incident and that a person named “Siddique “had attended the meeting. But she says she does not know the identity of the so-called “Siddique”. According to Sobhana, the letter Suni delivered to him at the prison gate contained more details of the plot meeting. She gave this letter to the police. Meanwhile, the police investigation team is preparing to produce Pulsar Suni in court and record his secret statement in the context of the latest revelation. Dileep’s early bail plea

The Kerala High Court will on Saturday hear the early bail plea filed by actor Dileep in a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening investigators investigating the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. Judge Gopinath P said on Friday that a special session would be held in the High Court on January 22 for the detailed hearing of the actor’s early bail plea. The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police had filed a statement in the High Court on Thursday opposing the early bail plea and said it was the first time in the history of the State that a person charged with a serious offense had hatched a criminal conspiracy to harm the lives of investigators. Meanwhile, the crime branch had recently submitted a report to the Aluva First Class Court, which is the trial court in the threatening case. The Crime Branch report stated that it had added Section 302 (murder) as well as Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code since the accused had conspired to murder the investigators as per the first information statement. Besides Dileep, his younger brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law TN Suraj also moved the High Court to seek the same relief. The Crime Branch said the allegations against Dileep and other petitioners are “very serious” and said questioning the accused in custody is necessary to uncover the criminal plot hatched by them. The Crime Branch had registered the case on January 9 on a complaint filed by an investigator based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep, which was broadcast by a television station in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the official. The victim, an actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted inside her car for two hours by some of the defendants, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped. in a lively area. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress. There are 10 defendants in the case and initially police arrested seven people. Dileep was subsequently arrested and released on bail later.

