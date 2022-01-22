Entertainment
Villeneuve says Hamilton’s future could be in HOLLYWOOD as F1 driver silent after Verstappen win
Lewis Hamilton remains silent because he wants to distance himself from Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, claims former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve… who thinks the Briton could turn to a career in HOLLYWOOD
- Jacques Villeneuve says Lewis Hamilton is planning his career in the United States
- The seven-time world champion has remained silent since his loss to Max Verstappen
- Villeneuve thinks Hamilton could step away from the sport for a new challenge
Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton could have a career in Hollywood, after the Mercedes driver has continued to remain silent since his controversial loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton saw what would have been a record eighth crown slip through his fingers at the Yas Marina Circuit on the final day of the 2021 F1 racing season.
FIA race director Michael Masi made the decision to stage a final lap showdown between Hamilton and Verstappen following a late safety car, which saw the lapping cars cleared.
Lewis Hamilton hasn’t been heard from since losing to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi
Verstappen won his first-ever world championship in controversial style on the final day
The controversial move meant Verstappen clinched his first-ever world title, and despite Hamilton’s post-match interview, the Briton has not been heard from since.
Villeneuve, who won the world championship in 1997 with Williams, thinks Hamilton could see his national team after his career.
“I interpret Hamilton’s silence as if he wanted to put some distance between him and Wolff,” he told La Gazzetta della Sport.
“After all, you can lose in style, while Toto acted like someone playing Monopoly. When he loses [he] throw the whole board in the air.
“In doing so, Wolff suffered a lot of image damage, in my opinion.
“Hamilton is sensitive to this because he’s thinking about his future in America, maybe even Hollywood.”
Hamilton’s contact with Mercedes runs until the end of the 2023 campaign, but following events in Abu Dhabi he could leave before the start of the 2022 season.
Villeneuve also claimed he could only see Hamilton see his current contract if his team gave him a new car.
Former Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve says Hamilton’s future may lie in Hollywood
Hamilton and Verstappen embrace after the Dutchman wins the 2021 world championship
“It depends on the car Mercedes will give Hamilton, whether he can win easily with it or not,” he added.
‘Lewis is also a little more tired, he had [some] easy seasons after Nico Rosberg left and he really won’t want to have another year like he had last season.
“He thought he could easily win the record eighth title and it didn’t happen.”
“It’s like a diamond that you hold in your hands and then all of a sudden it’s ripped out of your hands.
“That way it hurt a lot more than if Verstappen had just led the whole race.”
