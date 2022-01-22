Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkars condition improves after being in ICU with Covid-19





Veteran Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, who was admitted to hospital earlier this month with Covid-19, is showing signs of improvement. However, she remains under observation in the intensive care unit at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Friday, her representative released an update on her health, appealing not to give wind to any false news. Lata didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani,” they said. On Saturday, Dr Samdani also gave an update on her health, saying: Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. Last week, in a bid to quell rumors that her condition was deteriorating, her representative said: It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continue to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home.” One of the most revered singers in India, Mangeshkars career spanning 80 years began at the age of 13, when she started singing to support the family after her fathers death. She has recorded songs in more than 1,000 films. Though she sings primarily in Hindi and Marathi, she has recorded in dozens of Indian and foreign languages, too. Nicknamed the “Nightingale of India”, Mangeshkars most famous songs include Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Lag Jaa Gale, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara and Bahon Mein Chale Aao. In 2011, she made it into the Guinness World Records for being the most recorded artist in music history. Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, Indias highest civilian award, in 2001, becoming only the second singer after Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi to win the award. She has also been honored with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National Film Awards of India and Filmfare Awards. Updated: January 22nd 2022, 11:09 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/01/22/bollywood-singer-lata-mangeshkars-condition-improves-after-being-in-icu-with-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos