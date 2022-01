5 Bollywood films that romanticize Stockholm Syndrome.

There is something romantic and captivating about a kidnapped girl falling in love with her abductor, and that is why Bollywood treats its audience with stories revolving around “Stockholm Syndrome”. It is a condition in which hostages express empathy and have positive feelings towards their captors. Filmmakers use this twisted plot and audiences have undoubtedly loved these movies. Critically, Bollywood has also been criticized for idealizing certain serious issues and syndromes. Here are five films in which Stockholm Syndrome has been fictionalized. ‘Highway’ To avoid being hunted down by the police, Mahabir (Randeep Hooda) continues to move Veera (Alia Bhatt) around many towns and hilly areas in northern India after abducting her. Veera finds serenity and a newfound independence as the days pass, and she becomes familiar with her captor to the point where she tells Mahabir of the tragedies of her past. At one point, Veera hides from the cops who were her only way to get home. Veera falls in love with Mahabir and intends to live in the hills for the rest of her life. ‘Ravan’ Mani Ratnam directed the 2010 action thriller ‘Raavan’. Beera (Abhishek Bachchan), a low-caste tribal leader, kidnaps Ragini Sharma (Aishwarya Rai), the police chief’s wife. After hearing Beera’s tale, Ragini falls in love with him and develops a soft corner for him throughout the film. Ragini even tries to save Beera from gunfire at the end, but then there’s a twist. ‘Kidnap’ “Kidnap” is a 2008 action thriller. In retaliation, Kabir Sharma (Imran Khan) kidnaps Vikrant Raina’s only daughter, Sonia Raina, in New York. Sonia falls in love with Kabir, and despite being lucky enough to run away, she doesn’t. There is a twist in the story at the end, Sonia survives the kidnapping and Kabir gets his revenge, then what follows is unexpected. ‘Pinjar’ ‘Pinjar’ is a movie released in 2003. The plot centers around two people who got involved in a series of family feuds. Rashid (Manoj Bajpayee) kidnaps Puro (Urmila Matondkar) and holds her captive for some time in order to put an end to this. Puro falls in love with Rashid during the film, and they end up getting together at the end. Bajpayee won the Special National Jury Prize for this film. ‘Hero’ “Hero” is a remake of the hit 1983 film of the same name. Radha Mathur (Athiya Shetty) is kidnapped by Mumbai gangster Sooraj Kaushik (Sooraj Pancholi). In the film, Radha falls in love with Sooraj to the point where she jumps into the river with him when her brother comes to save her. After a series of twists and turns, Radha marries her captor, Sooraj.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/five-movies-in-which-stockholm-syndrome-was-romanticized-news-46720 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos