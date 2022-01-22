



Bollywood Weekly News Jan 17-22, 2022 Actress Malaika Arora shares a video of her workout on Instagram. Ananya Panday shares an image of herself with actress Deepika Padukone from their upcoming project Gehraiyaan.

On the birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty shares a video on social media. Click here to read more…. Latest Weekly Bollywood News This Week Weekly Bollywood News January 17-22, 2022 Malaika Arora makes a stunning statement with her gorgeous dress:

Varun Dhawan shares a heartfelt tribute to his recently deceased driver Manoj:

We still can’t forget the look of Janhvi Kapoors’ swimsuits: Click here to read more…. Bollywood Weekly News Jan 17-22, 2022

Disha Patani is definitely a beach babe:

Genelia is really pretty in a yellow saari:

Sonali Bendre and Mumbai Winters:

Varun Dhawan raises the temperature single-handedly:

Jahnvi Kapoor gives us beach goals: Click here to read more…. Kartik Aryan started his Monday smoothly:

The big old Akhtar family:

Neelam Kothari gives lessons on how to keep your childhood alive:

Richa Chadda shares his trek videos with Ali Fazal:

Suneil Shetty wishes a very happy birthday to his mother:

Sara Ali Khan visits the Mahakaleshwar temple with her mother:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tentaran.com/bollywood-weekly-news-17-to-22-january-2022/

