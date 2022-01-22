Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood Actors Who Turned Down Hollywood Offers
Global sensation artists are becoming more prominent now than they were in the past. The lines between the international and domestic entertainment industries began to blur, and artists began to cross boundaries and break down stereotypes. Over the years we have been Bollywood actors supporting Hollywood projects and making the nation proud. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, many actors have starred in Hollywood movies, but did you know that there are many Bollywood actors who have landed big Hollywood deals like roles in Troy, Fast and Furious and many more. ‘others ?
Yes, Akshay Kumar was offered to share screen space with Dwayne Johnson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered a role opposite Brad Pitt, but they all turned it down. Check out more Bollywood celebrities below who turned down offers from Hollywood.
Bollywood Actors Who Turned Down Hollywood Offers
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar was reportedly offered a movie opposite Dwayne Johnson, but he turned it down to focus on his Bollywood career.
The actor said in an interview, “I’m happy and satisfied with the offers from Bollywood. Here I have a huge group of fans to entertain and I’m not going to fit in in Hollywood so I keep refusing to do any projects there.
Shah Rukh Khan
The Bollywood Badshah has been offered the role of Prem Kumar in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. Shah Rukh Khan seemed to have refused it. It is said that SRK did not find the role good enough. Well, the role was then played by Anil Kapoor.
Hrithik Roshan
Even internationally, Hrithik Roshan is loved by female fans and is called the Greek God of Bollywood. Well, Hrithik had become an international sensation after his film Kites. Fast and Furious director Rob Cohen is very fond of Hrithik and wanted to cast him in Fast and Furious 7, but the actor seemed to have turned him down.
It was because of Roshan’s busy schedule in Bollywood. Apart from this, Hrithik was also offered the role of Vicente, in Pink Panther 2, but he turned it down.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is now referred to as a global sensation as she has reigned in numerous Bollywood and Hollywood films. But, the actress had also refused offers from Hollywood. Priyanka was reportedly offered Tarsem Singh’s Immortals which starred Superman actor Henry Cavil, but Priyanka had to turn it down because she was filming for 7 Khoon Maaf.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hugely successful in Hollywood but she had turned down many Hollywood movie offers. One of the offers was to be part of Brad Pitt’s starter, Troy. Aishwarya had turned down the role of Briseis in the film.
It is said that Aiswarya did not sit well with the character’s closeness to Brad. But, later, Troy was nominated for an Oscar and was a smash hit.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone became a household name in Hollywood after her role in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel. But did you know that she was to be part of the Fast and Furious franchise, Deepika is said to have been busy with Farah Khan’s Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan and she had to turn it down.
Stay tuned to this space for more exciting offers.
Read also : Bollywood actresses who shared their casting horrors
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodbubble.com/features/bollywood-actors-who-turned-down-hollywood-offers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022