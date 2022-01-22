Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood Actors Who Turned Down Hollywood Offers

Global sensation artists are becoming more prominent now than they were in the past. The lines between the international and domestic entertainment industries began to blur, and artists began to cross boundaries and break down stereotypes. Over the years we have been Bollywood actors supporting Hollywood projects and making the nation proud. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, many actors have starred in Hollywood movies, but did you know that there are many Bollywood actors who have landed big Hollywood deals like roles in Troy, Fast and Furious and many more. ‘others ?

Yes, Akshay Kumar was offered to share screen space with Dwayne Johnson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered a role opposite Brad Pitt, but they all turned it down. Check out more Bollywood celebrities below who turned down offers from Hollywood.

Bollywood Actors Who Turned Down Hollywood Offers

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was reportedly offered a movie opposite Dwayne Johnson, but he turned it down to focus on his Bollywood career.

The actor said in an interview, “I’m happy and satisfied with the offers from Bollywood. Here I have a huge group of fans to entertain and I’m not going to fit in in Hollywood so I keep refusing to do any projects there.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood Badshah has been offered the role of Prem Kumar in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. Shah Rukh Khan seemed to have refused it. It is said that SRK did not find the role good enough. Well, the role was then played by Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan

Even internationally, Hrithik Roshan is loved by female fans and is called the Greek God of Bollywood. Well, Hrithik had become an international sensation after his film Kites. Fast and Furious director Rob Cohen is very fond of Hrithik and wanted to cast him in Fast and Furious 7, but the actor seemed to have turned him down.

It was because of Roshan’s busy schedule in Bollywood. Apart from this, Hrithik was also offered the role of Vicente, in Pink Panther 2, but he turned it down.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is now referred to as a global sensation as she has reigned in numerous Bollywood and Hollywood films. But, the actress had also refused offers from Hollywood. Priyanka was reportedly offered Tarsem Singh’s Immortals which starred Superman actor Henry Cavil, but Priyanka had to turn it down because she was filming for 7 Khoon Maaf.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hugely successful in Hollywood but she had turned down many Hollywood movie offers. One of the offers was to be part of Brad Pitt’s starter, Troy. Aishwarya had turned down the role of Briseis in the film.

It is said that Aiswarya did not sit well with the character’s closeness to Brad. But, later, Troy was nominated for an Oscar and was a smash hit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone became a household name in Hollywood after her role in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel. But did you know that she was to be part of the Fast and Furious franchise, Deepika is said to have been busy with Farah Khan’s Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan and she had to turn it down.

